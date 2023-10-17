The Michaels Organization Hosts First National Day of Service

More Than 2,500 Teammates From Coast to Coast Perform Acts of Service in the Communities Where Michaels Owns and Manages Housing

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / The Michaels Organization, a national leader in residential real estate, hosted its first National Day of Service on Friday, Oct. 13, sending out more than 2,500 teammates into communities across 39 states, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands to perform voluntary acts of service.





Teammates at The Villages at Fort Irwin came together on Michaels' Day of Service to lend a helping hand to three local organizations in Barstow, California: Barstow VFW, Barstow Humane Society, and Barstow Veterans Home.





With a mission to Create Communities That Lift Lives, Michaels is committed to "Doing Well by Doing the Extraordinary." Throughout its 50-year history, Michaels has been active with a wide range of service and nonprofit organizations, both in its corporate hometown of Camden, New Jersey, and across its geographical footprint where it owns and manages more than 500 communities serving households of all income ranges, as well as students and military personnel and their families.

"We are committed to being good corporate citizens, to giving back, and to supporting the communities where we work," said John J. O'Donnell, The Michaels Organization's CEO. "We have the most wonderful teammates at Michaels, and they all fully embraced this opportunity to serve their communities."

Michaels has long invested in its residents, most significantly through its resident scholarship program, involvement with nonprofits, schools, work training programs, and the like.

"For 50 years, Michaels has been building a legacy of making the world a better place to live wherever we build and manage it, and what better way to celebrate our anniversary year - and our future - than with our inaugural National Day of Service," O'Donnell said.

The Michaels teams came together to pack and distribute food, clean up city parks, plant gardens, tend to military and historical cemeteries, read to children at daycare centers, and so much more. In total, Michaels teammates dedicated more than 15,000 voluntary service hours to more than 200 locations.

About The Michaels Organization: Michaels is a national leader in residential real estate, offering full-service capabilities in development, property management, construction, and investment, and asset management. Serving more than 175,000 residents in more than 500 communities across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities That Lift Lives. Follow us on LinkedIn.

