The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 17 October 2023 all resolutions were passed by a show of hands, including the following resolutions:

Resolution 12 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 14 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

Resolution 15 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The proxy votes received in relation to all resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For Votes Against Votes at Chairman's Discretion Votes Withheld Resolution 1 - Approval of Annual Report 139,216,672 48,586 3,028 69,612 Resolution 2 - Approval of Remuneration Report 138,790,921 364,691 3,028 179,258 Resolution 3 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy 138,754,952 364,691 3,028 215,227 Resolution 4 - Re-election Mr Bell 136,688,276 2,588,628 3,028 57,966 Resolution 5 - Election Mr Crole 137,055,989 2,220,915 3,028 57,966 Resolution 6 - Re-election Ms Kemsley-Pein 135,231,431 4,018,613 3,028 84,826 Resolution 7 - Re-election Ms McGrade 136,977,479 2,272,565 3,028 84,826 Resolution 8 - Re-election Mr Thomson 118,066,206 21,210,698 3,028 57,966 Resolution 9 - Reappointment of BDO LLP as Auditor 138,978,601 208,331 3,028 147,938 Resolution 10 - Auditor Remuneration 139,051,304 209,283 3,028 74,553 Resolution 11 - Dividend of 1.20p per share 139,229,895 44,604 2,271 61,128 Resolution 12 - Authority to allot shares 139,019,761 253,158 3,028 61,951 Resolution 13 - Disapplication of preemption rights 138,652,463 612,458 3,028 69,949 Resolution 14 - Authority to make market purchases 125,064,395 14,191,007 3,028 79,468 Resolution 15 - 14 days' notice period for GM 138,498,294 744,316 3,028 92,260

A copy of the full text of Resolutions 12 to 15 will be submitted to the National Storage

Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

A presentation by Gervais Williams of Premier Portfolio Managers Limited is available on the Company's website at https://www.diverseincometrust.com/.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45