The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17
THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 17 October 2023 all resolutions were passed by a show of hands, including the following resolutions:
Resolution 12 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.
Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.
Resolution 14 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.
Resolution 15 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.
The proxy votes received in relation to all resolutions were as follows:
Resolutions
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes at Chairman's Discretion
Votes Withheld
Resolution 1 -
Approval of Annual Report
139,216,672
48,586
3,028
69,612
Resolution 2 - Approval of Remuneration Report
138,790,921
364,691
3,028
179,258
Resolution 3 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy
138,754,952
364,691
3,028
215,227
Resolution 4 - Re-election Mr Bell
136,688,276
2,588,628
3,028
57,966
Resolution 5 - Election Mr Crole
137,055,989
2,220,915
3,028
57,966
Resolution 6 - Re-election Ms Kemsley-Pein
135,231,431
4,018,613
3,028
84,826
Resolution 7 - Re-election Ms McGrade
136,977,479
2,272,565
3,028
84,826
Resolution 8 - Re-election Mr Thomson
118,066,206
21,210,698
3,028
57,966
Resolution 9 - Reappointment of BDO LLP as Auditor
138,978,601
208,331
3,028
147,938
Resolution 10 - Auditor Remuneration
139,051,304
209,283
3,028
74,553
Resolution 11 - Dividend of 1.20p per share
139,229,895
44,604
2,271
61,128
Resolution 12 - Authority to allot shares
139,019,761
253,158
3,028
61,951
Resolution 13 - Disapplication of preemption rights
138,652,463
612,458
3,028
69,949
Resolution 14 - Authority to make market purchases
125,064,395
14,191,007
3,028
79,468
Resolution 15 - 14 days' notice period for GM
138,498,294
744,316
3,028
92,260
A copy of the full text of Resolutions 12 to 15 will be submitted to the National Storage
Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at
https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism
A presentation by Gervais Williams of Premier Portfolio Managers Limited is available on the Company's website at https://www.diverseincometrust.com/.
LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45