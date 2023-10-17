Anzeige
17 October 2023
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 17 October 2023 all resolutions were passed by a show of hands, including the following resolutions:

Resolution 12 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 14 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

Resolution 15 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The proxy votes received in relation to all resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes at Chairman's Discretion

Votes Withheld

Resolution 1 -

Approval of Annual Report

139,216,672

48,586

3,028

69,612

Resolution 2 - Approval of Remuneration Report

138,790,921

364,691

3,028

179,258

Resolution 3 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy

138,754,952

364,691

3,028

215,227

Resolution 4 - Re-election Mr Bell

136,688,276

2,588,628

3,028

57,966

Resolution 5 - Election Mr Crole

137,055,989

2,220,915

3,028

57,966

Resolution 6 - Re-election Ms Kemsley-Pein

135,231,431

4,018,613

3,028

84,826

Resolution 7 - Re-election Ms McGrade

136,977,479

2,272,565

3,028

84,826

Resolution 8 - Re-election Mr Thomson

118,066,206

21,210,698

3,028

57,966

Resolution 9 - Reappointment of BDO LLP as Auditor

138,978,601

208,331

3,028

147,938

Resolution 10 - Auditor Remuneration

139,051,304

209,283

3,028

74,553

Resolution 11 - Dividend of 1.20p per share

139,229,895

44,604

2,271

61,128

Resolution 12 - Authority to allot shares

139,019,761

253,158

3,028

61,951

Resolution 13 - Disapplication of preemption rights

138,652,463

612,458

3,028

69,949

Resolution 14 - Authority to make market purchases

125,064,395

14,191,007

3,028

79,468

Resolution 15 - 14 days' notice period for GM

138,498,294

744,316

3,028

92,260

A copy of the full text of Resolutions 12 to 15 will be submitted to the National Storage

Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at
https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

A presentation by Gervais Williams of Premier Portfolio Managers Limited is available on the Company's website at https://www.diverseincometrust.com/.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


