Dienstag, 17.10.2023
Jetzt in Goldaktieninvestieren: Zentralbanken horten höchste Goldbestände seit 20 Jahren!
PR Newswire
17.10.2023 | 17:12

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17

The Diverse Income Trust plc
(the "Company")

The Company has declared a first interim dividend of 1.0 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ending 31 May 2024, which is an increase of 5.26% compared to same period last year.

This will be payable on 29 February 2024 to shareholders on the register on 22 December 2023. The ex-dividend date will be 21 December 2023.

The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), which is managed by its registrar, Link Group. For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the deadline to elect for the DRIP is 8 February 2024.

The Board expects at least to maintain the total full year dividend, if necessary making use of revenue reserves.

17 October 2023

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


