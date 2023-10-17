Addition of Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS) capabilities to Alphawave Semi's chiplet-enabled silicon platforms accelerates processing of massive AI-generated data in compute, memory, and networking infrastructure

Alphawave Semi (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, today announced that it has joined Arm Total Design, an ecosystem to make specialized solutions based on Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS) widely available across the infrastructure. The integration of Arm Neoverse CSS onto the most advanced high-speed connectivity IP and chiplet-enabled custom silicon platforms from Alphawave Semi propels AI compute to new heights and paves the way for a new generation of SoCs tailored for hyperscaler and data infrastructure customers.

Generative AI has fundamentally transformed data center compute and connectivity by creating a surge in demand for compute, memory bandwidth, I/O speeds, and energy efficiency. Customers gain a significant time to market advantage by integrating Arm Neoverse CSS compute with Alphawave Semi's Universal Chiplet Express (UCIeTM) enabled custom silicon and pre-built connectivity chiplets. Alphawave Semi has a specialized team that hardens and optimizes the Neoverse cores for power, performance, and area (PPA) in major leading-edge foundries scaling down to 3nm and 2nm process nodes. Low-power, latency UCIe IP from Alphawave Semi seamlessly supports Arm fabric interfaces such as AXI and CHI/CXS, enabling easy integration of advanced connectivity such as CXLTM, HBMx, DDRx, and Ethernet onto high-performance Arm-based custom SoCs and chiplets. Customers can also benefit from Alphawave Semi's advanced 2.5D/3D packaging expertise and long track-record of shipping Arm-based silicon across major foundries to ensure a smooth ramp to volume production.

"Arm Total Design is empowering the industry to more quickly innovate on Arm Neoverse CSS and lower the cost of creating performant, efficient custom silicon," said Mohamed Awad, senior vice president and general manager, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. "We're pleased to have Alphawave Semi bring its technology leadership in high-performance IP and connectivity chiplets, as well as a proven history of designing world-class Arm-based silicon, to the Arm Total Design ecosystem."

"As a vertically integrated semiconductor supplier, Alphawave Semi is focused on delivering high performance connectivity solutions for the data infrastructure," said Tony Pialis, CEO and co-founder of Alphawave Semi. "Arm Total Design represents another step forward in Alphawave Semi's collaborative efforts in fostering innovation through a robust chiplet ecosystem."

"We are very excited to be part of Arm Total Design because it opens new opportunities for Alphawave Semi to deliver unprecedented levels of compute performance, flexibility, and scalability to our hyperscaler and data-infrastructure customers" said Mohit Gupta, SVP and GM, Custom Silicon and IP, Alphawave Semi. "By combining Arm Neoverse CSS with Alphawave Semi's most advanced high-speed connectivity IP and chiplet platforms, we can deliver tailored, custom silicon and chiplets to our mutual customers."

About Alphawave Semi

Alphawave Semi is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure. Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave Semi's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. We are a vertically integrated semiconductor company, and our IP, custom silicon, and connectivity products are deployed by global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in 2017 by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to accelerate the critical data infrastructure at the heart of our digital world. To find out more about Alphawave Semi, visit: awavesemi.com.

Alphawave Semi and the Alphawave Semi logo are trademarks of Alphawave IP Group plc. All rights reserved.

