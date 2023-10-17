Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loan issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Structured Products (500/23)

On request by the issuer, the following bond loan issued by Nordea Bank Abp will be delisted from STO Structured Products. Last day of trading will be October 18, 2023. Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp -------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: SE0017858905 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: October 18, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Term: Delisted from October 19, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280