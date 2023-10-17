Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.10.2023
Jetzt in Goldaktieninvestieren: Zentralbanken horten höchste Goldbestände seit 20 Jahren!
WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
GlobeNewswire
17.10.2023 | 17:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loan issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Structured Products (500/23)

On request by the issuer, the following bond loan issued by Nordea Bank Abp will
 be delisted from STO Structured Products. Last day of trading will be October 
 18, 2023.                                   
       Issuer:           Nordea Bank Abp            
      --------------------------------------------------------------------
       ISIN:            SE0017858905              
      --------------------------------------------------------------------
       Last trading day:      October 18, 2023            
      --------------------------------------------------------------------
       Term:            Delisted from October 19, 2023     
      --------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280
