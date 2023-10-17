Eden Capital and Phlebotomy Training Specialists Acquire Positive Psychology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Eden Capital, a New York-based private equity firm focused on technology, business services, and education, announced the acquisition of Positive Psychology through its platform, Phlebotomy Training Specialists ("PTS"), a leading phlebotomy professional training provider in the US.

Positive Psychology, established in 2015, has attracted a substantial following, delivering accredited training to therapists, psychologists, and related practitioners. Positive Psychology offers best-in-class, evidence-based tools, rooted in science that help professionals improve the impact of their practices.

"We are excited by the addition of Positive Psychology to Intelvio," said Brian Treu, founder and CEO of Intelvio. "Positive Psychology offers important tools to mental health professionals and coaches. Their work fits seamlessly with Intelvio's mission of providing high-quality training for professionals in healthcare and related fields."

Dr. Hugo Alberts, one of the founders of Positive Psychology, has expressed his enthusiasm for this acquisition. "Positive Psychology offers essential tools to mental health professionals and coaches. Our work aligns with Intelvio's mission of providing top-notch training for professionals in the healthcare sector."

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, Orange Clover and Hogan Marren Babbo & Rose, Ltd. (regulatory) acted as legal advisors to Eden. Financing was provided by Byline Bank. RSM provided financial and tax advisory services. FE International acted as M&A advisor and Ingen Housz provided legal advice to Positive Psychology.

About Positive Psychology

Founded in 2015, Positive Psychology is a premier online continuing education provider, delivering accredited training to therapists, psychologists, counselors, coaches, and practitioners. Positive Psychology provides science-backed training and education to over 19 million users.

For more information, visit our website at www.positivepsychology.com

About Intelvio

Intelvio is a tech-driven healthcare education company. Intelvio provides hands-on training and practical experience to aspiring phlebotomists, pharmacy and ECG technicians, and online training to mental health practitioners and coaches. Intelvio's training prepares graduates and healthcare professionals to meet the growing needs of the healthcare industry.

For more information, visit our website at www.intelvio.com

About Eden Capital

Founded in 2015, Eden Capital is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with founders and leaders of companies with strong growth prospects in technology, business services, and education. Eden invests in middle market businesses and empowers them to gain market share, increase profits, expand geographic reach, and realize their full potential.

?For more information, visit our website at www.edencp.com

