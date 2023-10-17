Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17
17 October 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 114,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 587.737p. The highest price paid per share was 590.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 583.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 499,343,181 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 807,862,163. Rightmove holds 11,848,736 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
280
584.80
08:15:02
915
584.80
08:15:02
780
584.20
08:15:09
457
584.20
08:15:09
840
583.20
08:25:08
283
583.20
08:25:08
1298
583.40
08:32:07
1198
585.60
08:44:49
153
585.40
08:46:12
1000
585.40
08:46:12
51
585.40
08:46:12
1148
586.40
08:53:36
1216
586.40
09:01:00
277
585.60
09:07:20
1000
585.60
09:07:20
448
587.20
09:25:50
659
587.20
09:25:50
1154
587.80
09:31:46
1354
586.20
09:49:06
1210
587.40
09:53:30
1278
586.80
09:54:33
1144
587.40
10:03:39
189
587.80
10:12:09
1011
587.80
10:12:09
1137
587.80
10:28:46
1257
588.40
10:44:15
1164
587.80
10:47:01
1261
588.20
11:04:30
1254
588.00
11:04:30
1322
587.80
11:18:55
1176
588.20
11:26:26
458
587.40
11:32:05
273
587.40
11:32:05
727
587.40
11:32:05
373
587.40
11:32:05
473
587.40
11:32:05
1328
587.00
11:32:05
1312
586.60
11:32:28
1236
586.80
11:36:43
1264
588.00
11:56:21
1219
588.60
12:02:06
1228
588.40
12:04:01
1267
587.60
12:21:30
1146
588.00
12:29:16
793
588.60
12:40:47
296
588.60
12:40:47
1191
588.60
12:49:01
1159
590.20
13:01:27
907
590.20
13:01:59
388
590.20
13:01:59
1128
590.00
13:02:00
1162
589.00
13:10:22
1131
590.80
13:21:46
1268
590.60
13:29:51
1001
589.80
13:30:33
243
589.80
13:30:33
603
589.60
13:32:17
753
589.60
13:32:17
1128
589.00
13:43:13
1187
587.80
13:48:46
891
587.40
13:55:12
451
587.40
13:55:12
261
587.40
14:00:47
862
587.40
14:00:47
1304
587.80
14:08:51
819
587.80
14:12:02
439
587.80
14:12:02
1200
587.80
14:15:40
527
587.20
14:17:28
603
587.20
14:17:28
684
587.00
14:18:10
438
587.00
14:18:10
893
586.80
14:21:03
422
586.80
14:21:03
1240
585.80
14:27:35
700
586.60
14:34:14
784
586.60
14:35:53
532
586.60
14:35:53
1300
586.40
14:38:15
950
586.40
14:38:15
361
586.40
14:38:15
1195
586.40
14:38:15
1136
587.20
14:40:23
1155
586.80
14:44:20
864
586.40
14:47:42
463
586.40
14:47:42
1130
585.80
14:50:13
1239
585.80
14:57:15
906
586.00
14:59:35
238
586.00
14:59:35
1000
585.80
15:00:29
161
585.80
15:00:29
436
586.80
15:02:15
564
586.80
15:02:15
216
586.80
15:02:15
1342
586.40
15:02:50
1223
586.00
15:03:24
878
586.40
15:06:44
218
586.40
15:06:44
1209
587.40
15:10:08
700
588.00
15:16:00
1272
588.00
15:18:06
1255
588.20
15:21:44
1281
588.60
15:24:03
73
588.60
15:24:03
501
587.40
15:28:49
700
587.40
15:28:49
1126
587.20
15:32:22
24
587.40
15:34:57
208
588.80
15:38:33
1092
588.80
15:38:33
1358
588.80
15:39:30
373
590.20
15:41:47
1183
590.00
15:42:44
32
589.80
15:44:02
122
589.80
15:44:02
173
589.80
15:44:02
774
589.80
15:44:02
224
589.60
15:48:10
570
589.60
15:48:10
570
589.60
15:48:10
1233
589.80
15:50:02
353
589.40
15:56:29
651
589.60
15:58:05
640
589.60
15:58:05
41
589.60
15:58:05
1176
589.60
16:01:12
700
589.80
16:02:06
514
589.80
16:02:06
1328
589.80
16:05:02
754
589.60
16:08:25
446
589.60
16:08:25
1236
589.60
16:11:13
1120
590.20
16:15:59
1218
590.00
16:16:00
570
589.40
16:20:02
570
589.40
16:20:02
220
589.20
16:21:12
886
589.20
16:21:12
943
589.20
16:23:19