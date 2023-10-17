Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17

17 October 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 114,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 587.737p. The highest price paid per share was 590.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 583.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0141% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 499,343,181 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 807,862,163. Rightmove holds 11,848,736 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

280

584.80

08:15:02

915

584.80

08:15:02

780

584.20

08:15:09

457

584.20

08:15:09

840

583.20

08:25:08

283

583.20

08:25:08

1298

583.40

08:32:07

1198

585.60

08:44:49

153

585.40

08:46:12

1000

585.40

08:46:12

51

585.40

08:46:12

1148

586.40

08:53:36

1216

586.40

09:01:00

277

585.60

09:07:20

1000

585.60

09:07:20

448

587.20

09:25:50

659

587.20

09:25:50

1154

587.80

09:31:46

1354

586.20

09:49:06

1210

587.40

09:53:30

1278

586.80

09:54:33

1144

587.40

10:03:39

189

587.80

10:12:09

1011

587.80

10:12:09

1137

587.80

10:28:46

1257

588.40

10:44:15

1164

587.80

10:47:01

1261

588.20

11:04:30

1254

588.00

11:04:30

1322

587.80

11:18:55

1176

588.20

11:26:26

458

587.40

11:32:05

273

587.40

11:32:05

727

587.40

11:32:05

373

587.40

11:32:05

473

587.40

11:32:05

1328

587.00

11:32:05

1312

586.60

11:32:28

1236

586.80

11:36:43

1264

588.00

11:56:21

1219

588.60

12:02:06

1228

588.40

12:04:01

1267

587.60

12:21:30

1146

588.00

12:29:16

793

588.60

12:40:47

296

588.60

12:40:47

1191

588.60

12:49:01

1159

590.20

13:01:27

907

590.20

13:01:59

388

590.20

13:01:59

1128

590.00

13:02:00

1162

589.00

13:10:22

1131

590.80

13:21:46

1268

590.60

13:29:51

1001

589.80

13:30:33

243

589.80

13:30:33

603

589.60

13:32:17

753

589.60

13:32:17

1128

589.00

13:43:13

1187

587.80

13:48:46

891

587.40

13:55:12

451

587.40

13:55:12

261

587.40

14:00:47

862

587.40

14:00:47

1304

587.80

14:08:51

819

587.80

14:12:02

439

587.80

14:12:02

1200

587.80

14:15:40

527

587.20

14:17:28

603

587.20

14:17:28

684

587.00

14:18:10

438

587.00

14:18:10

893

586.80

14:21:03

422

586.80

14:21:03

1240

585.80

14:27:35

700

586.60

14:34:14

784

586.60

14:35:53

532

586.60

14:35:53

1300

586.40

14:38:15

950

586.40

14:38:15

361

586.40

14:38:15

1195

586.40

14:38:15

1136

587.20

14:40:23

1155

586.80

14:44:20

864

586.40

14:47:42

463

586.40

14:47:42

1130

585.80

14:50:13

1239

585.80

14:57:15

906

586.00

14:59:35

238

586.00

14:59:35

1000

585.80

15:00:29

161

585.80

15:00:29

436

586.80

15:02:15

564

586.80

15:02:15

216

586.80

15:02:15

1342

586.40

15:02:50

1223

586.00

15:03:24

878

586.40

15:06:44

218

586.40

15:06:44

1209

587.40

15:10:08

700

588.00

15:16:00

1272

588.00

15:18:06

1255

588.20

15:21:44

1281

588.60

15:24:03

73

588.60

15:24:03

501

587.40

15:28:49

700

587.40

15:28:49

1126

587.20

15:32:22

24

587.40

15:34:57

208

588.80

15:38:33

1092

588.80

15:38:33

1358

588.80

15:39:30

373

590.20

15:41:47

1183

590.00

15:42:44

32

589.80

15:44:02

122

589.80

15:44:02

173

589.80

15:44:02

774

589.80

15:44:02

224

589.60

15:48:10

570

589.60

15:48:10

570

589.60

15:48:10

1233

589.80

15:50:02

353

589.40

15:56:29

651

589.60

15:58:05

640

589.60

15:58:05

41

589.60

15:58:05

1176

589.60

16:01:12

700

589.80

16:02:06

514

589.80

16:02:06

1328

589.80

16:05:02

754

589.60

16:08:25

446

589.60

16:08:25

1236

589.60

16:11:13

1120

590.20

16:15:59

1218

590.00

16:16:00

570

589.40

16:20:02

570

589.40

16:20:02

220

589.20

16:21:12

886

589.20

16:21:12

943

589.20

16:23:19


