London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2023) - In a seismic shift in the tech industry, Synapsia, newly consolidated under the umbrella of DT Socialize Holding (DTSH), unveils a pioneering venture-the integration of its flagship product, the MAIA - life copilot, with premier Smart TV brands. This partnership marks one of the first in the fusion of the television technology with the artificial intelligence, aiming to position MAIA - life copilot as a pioneer in the field.





DTSH is reshaping digital landscapes with its revolutionary approach to the Web3 ecosystem, delivering transformative, interoperable solutions across diverse platforms and opening up a new world of technological possibilities for businesses and individuals.

The ambitious project is propelled by a mission to revolutionize the digital world, aiming to provide people unmatched liberty and control over their data.

At the core of Synapsia's innovative offerings is the Maestro AI, a cognitive confluence of varied AI models, designed to elevate Natural Language Understanding, classification, and knowledge-building. This synergy culminates in the creation of superior quality data and refined user interactions, extending the frontiers of AI applications.

MAIA's innovative Spatial-web feature symbolizes Synapsia's commitment to pioneering excellence, offering a nuanced three-dimensional web space for natural language interactions, allowing users to delve into transformative conversational realms with AI-powered avatars and explore unprecedented virtual domains.

Synapsia introduces unprecedented, real-time Data Intelligence services, compatible with a myriad of formats, reimagining user interactions and experiences.

Daniele Marinelli, the architect behind DTSH, asserts that the integration of MAIA completes his vision of a revolutionary digital infrastructure. Synapsia's commitment symbolizes the expansion of the potentials of AI that would optimize the digital ecosystem for individuals and businesses.

This groundbreaking alliance marks a transformative epoch in AI and Smart TV technology convergence, aiming to deliver unparalleled intelligent and immersive experiences to users worldwide, pushing the boundaries of smart device interactions.

MAIA - life copilot is more than a product; it's a manifestation of innovative spirit and dedication, emblematic of Synapsia's and DTSH's commitment to pioneering the AI landscape. This integration is a revolutionary stride, ushering in an era of intelligent, immersive experiences and solidifying MAIA's positions as pioneers in AI.

In conclusion, the synergy between Synapsia and DTSH is writing the prologue for a future where advanced AI and cutting-edge Smart TV technology combine to create revolutionary user experiences, charting the course for the digital future and reinforcing MAIA's unparalleled leadership in the AI evolution.

