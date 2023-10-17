Nokia Oyj: Nokia and ZCorum partner to enable easy deployment of Nokia's PON solutions for small and medium sized operators

Press Release

Nokia and ZCorum partner to enable easy deployment of Nokia's PON solutions for small and medium sized operators

Nokia and Channel Partner ZCorum accelerate cable operator access network deployments of GPON, XGS-PON, and 25G PON

ZCorum's fully hosted, cloud-based operations support system (OSS) helps operators increase operational efficiency and subscriber satisfaction while reducing operational costs.

17 October, 2023

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that it has partnered with ZCorum, a leading provider of managed broadband services and software. The partnership empowers small and medium-sized cable operators to easily deploy Nokia's industry-leading PON solutions in their access networks. This allows them to quickly address growing bandwidth demands, introduce new services, and respond to competitive pressures.

Using Zcorum's fully hosted, cloud-based OSS, which is now integrated with Nokia's fiber access solution, local and regional cable operators can significantly accelerate their roll outs of Nokia GPON, XGS-PON and 25G PON networks by eliminating the need for time-consuming integration and on-boarding. ZCorum will entirely manage the solution, which incorporates Nokia's Altiplano Access Controller, letting operators focus on other critical aspects of their business.

ZCorum has already been contracted by multiple cable operators - including Sjoberg's Cable in Thief River Falls, MN and Limestone Cablevision in Maysville, KY - to deploy Nokia's PON products including Optical Line Terminals (OLTs), Optical Network Terminals (ONTs), and Wi-Fi Beacons. They will also use ZCorum's application interface to create and manage their fiber packages, which will then be activated using an Altiplano Access Controller hosted and managed by ZCorum.

13 million Nokia OLT ports and more than 140 million Nokia ONTs have been deployed in networks around the world while seven out of ten fiber broadband connections in North America are made through Nokia equipment. According to Dell'Oro, in 2022 Nokia was the market share leader for XGS-PON equipment, today's gold-standard for fiber broadband. For cable operators serving enterprises, pre-aggregating DOCSIS nodes on PON can deliver 40% lower total cost of ownership and require 35% less power and floor space than point-to-point networks. Many Nokia PON networks are managed with Altiplano, an open and programmable platform offering a complete suite of network management functions and software-defined networking (SDN) controls.

Arthur Skinner, Vice President of Worldwide Sales at ZCorum, said: "Nokia is a great partner for us to work with. Together we now provide an economical, turn-key solution for small to mid-sized operators deploying Nokia fiber that reduces their upfront costs, significantly speeds time to market, and makes ongoing network management effortless."

Mark Klimek, North America Business Center Head for Fixed Networks at Nokia, said "ZCorum has been an excellent channel partner, and we are excited to further extend our relationship with the integration of Nokia's Altiplano into their OSS. Together, we are making it even easier for cable operators of all sizes to deploy Nokia PON solutions with which they can respond to and preempt competitors, expand revenue-generating services, and better serve their customers."

Resources and additional information

Webpage: Nokia Fiber for Everything

Webpage: Nokia Altiplano Access Controller

Webpage: ZCorum Managed Services ZCorum - The Business of Broadband

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About ZCorum

ZCorum provides a suite of broadband diagnostics and managed services to cable companies, telephone companies, utilities, and municipalities. As broadband providers face greater complexity and competition, ZCorum continues to help operators increase operational efficiency and reduce costs, while improving subscriber experience. This is achieved through ZCorum's diagnostics solutions for DOCSIS, DSL and Fiber networks, plus managed services that include data and VoIP provisioning, residential and commercial VoIP service, branded email and Web hosting, along with 24x7 support for end-users. ZCorum is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, please visit http://www.ZCorum.com.

Media inquiries

Nokia Communications, Corporate

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn Twitter Instagram Facebook YouTube