WKN: 851223 | ISIN: FR0000121485 | Ticker-Symbol: PPX
Tradegate
17.10.23
19:06 Uhr
410,85 Euro
-0,75
-0,18 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
KERING SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KERING SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
410,65411,6019:23
410,70410,9519:23
17.10.2023
Kering: Kering Beauté completes the acquisition of Creed

Press Release - Kering Beauté completes the acquisition of Creed_17 10 2023

PRESS RELEASE

October 17, 2023

KERING BEAUTÉ COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF CREED

Kering Beauté announced today that it has completed the acquisition of the high-end luxury fragrance House Creed, in accordance with the terms disclosed on June 26th, 2023 and following clearance from the antitrust authorities. Creed will be consolidated in Kering accounts starting from November 1st, 2023.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735 as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2022, Kering had over 47,000 employees and revenue of €20.4 billion.

Contacts

Press
Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com
Marie de Montreynaud +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com
Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com


