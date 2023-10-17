Population Health Management Market size worth USD 64.12 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 14.23% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Population Health Management Market Size By Mode Of Delivery, By End User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Population Health Management Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Population Health Management Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.23% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 23.45 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 64.12 Billion by the end of the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Population Health Management Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Verified Market Research Report: Population Health Management Market Overview

Population Health Management (PHM) is the systematic approach to improving healthcare within a defined population. It involves gathering and analyzing health data on specific groups, or "patient data," to segment individuals based on their diseases. The evaluation of these data is facilitated through advanced technological tools, leading to effective treatment strategies. PHM not only enhances healthcare outcomes but also contributes significantly to reducing clinical and treatment costs, saving time through automated evaluations. This report delves into key factors influencing the Population Health Management Market, encompassing technological advancements, social and economic determinants, government mandates, and market players' landscape.

Industry Definition:

Population Health Management is the comprehensive analysis and management of health outcomes, health determinants patterns, policies, and interventions within a specific population. It encompasses leveraging advanced technology to assess patient data, enabling targeted interventions for improved health outcomes.

Market Dynamics:

The Population Health Management Market is driven by government support, healthcare IT solutions, and the integration of big data analytics. Emerging economies such as Brazil, Russia, India, South Korea, and China contribute to market expansion. Additionally, personalized medicines and the shift toward value-based healthcare present growth opportunities. Challenges include data breaches, lack of skilled analysts, and interoperability issues.

Technological Advancements:

Recent innovations in the Population Health Management Market include 3D Printing for replicating human organs, Robotic Surgery for safer and minimally invasive procedures, and Healthcare Digital Assistants for improved patient care. These technologies enhance the precision and efficacy of healthcare services, leading to better patient outcomes.

Impact of COVID-19:

The global Population Health Management Market experienced a surge in demand due to the pandemic, emphasizing the need for robust health management systems. Despite initial disruptions caused by lockdowns, governments' supportive measures and industry resilience have stabilized the market, ensuring substantial growth in the forecasted period.

Regional Insights:

North America, particularly the USA and Canada, leads the Population Health Management Market due to high-quality medical services. While the USA offers expensive healthcare, it stands as a significant contributor to the industry's growth. The United Kingdom is also recognized for its exemplary healthcare system, as per a 2020 report.

Key Players:

Prominent players in the global PHM market include MCKESSON CORPORATION, Verisk Analytics, Inc., Forward Health Group, Inc., Health Catalyst, Athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Medecision, Xerox Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Fonemed, General Electric, HealthBI, NXGN Management, LLC, Optum Inc., Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, IBM, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

The Population Health Management Market growth is underpinned by technological advancements, government initiatives, and the focus on personalized, value-based healthcare. Despite challenges, the market remains robust, providing immense potential for innovation and development. As the industry continues to evolve, strategic collaborations and advancements in healthcare technology will be pivotal for sustained growth and improved healthcare outcomes on a global scale.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Population Health Management Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Population Health Management Market into Mode of Delivery, End User, And Geography.

Population Health Management Market, by Mode of Delivery Web-Based On-Premise Cloud-Based

Population Health Management Market, by End User Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payers Employer Groups Government Bodies

Population Health Management Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



