Wincanton Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
1. Sally Austin
2. Lyn Colloff
3. Paul Durkin
4. Tom Hinton
5. Ian Keilty
6. Daniel Porte
7. James Wroath
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
1. Chief People Officer
2. Company Secretary
3. Chief Customer & Innovation Officer
4. Chief Financial Officer
5. Chief Operating Officer
6. Strategy Director
7. Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Wincanton plc
b)
LEI
213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
ISIN: GB0030329360
b)
Nature of the transaction
Shares purchased for the PDMRs listed above in respect of Partnership and Matching Shares, under the Wincanton plc approved Share Incentive Plan 2003
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Partnership Shares Volume(s)
Matching
Shares
Volume(s)
1. £2.665; nil
56
14
2. £2.665; nil
56
14
3. £2.665; nil
56
14
4. £2.665; nil
56
14
5. £2.665; nil
56
14
6. £2.665; nil
56
14
7. £2.665; nil
56
14
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price
Volume
1. £149.24
70
2. £149.24
70
3. £149.24
70
4. £149.24
70
5. £149.24
70
6. £149.24
70
7. £149.24
70
e)
Date of the transaction
13 October 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
For further information, please contact:
Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary Tel: 01249 710 000