Coffman Engineers, Inc.: Coffman Engineers Hires Steven Hill for Key CCUS/Hydrogen Role

Houston-Based Mechanical Engineer Supports Market Growth

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman) is pleased to announce the hire of mechanical engineer Steven Hill, PE, in a key role supporting Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) and hydrogen projects. Momentum in the CCUS and hydrogen markets has demanded Coffman bolster support for these industries. Steven's experience and industry knowledge provides management for projects and future opportunities.

Steven Hill, PE

Steven Hill, PE, Senior Mechanical Engineer

Hill's project management and mechanical engineering background offers clients complete project life cycle execution, construction management, project management, capital project management, and early concept planning. He focuses on comprehensive solutions and streamlines project execution.

"Steven has seamlessly integrated into the Coffman team, supporting CCUS and hydrogen projects and pursuits in Houston and across our organization. His experience is invaluable as we experience growing demand for these types of projects," said Justin Freeman, Vice President of CCUS and Hydrogen.

CCUS and hydrogen projects are critical to enable the clean energy transition. Coffman anticipates significant growth in Texas and across the U.S., as evidenced by national and international government and agency support.

Learn more about Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage and Hydrogen.

About Coffman Engineers

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm that offers clients local, personalized services by integrating many disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties. Coffman has more than 700 employees in 20 offices across the U.S. committed to the team effort it takes to build a better world. Visit coffman.com or connect with us on social media.

For more information about this topic, please call Karma Torres at 907.276.6664 or email Karma.Torres@coffman.com.

Contact Information

Beth Shimogawa

Corporate Communications

beth.shimogawa@coffman.com

808-687-8884

Karma Torres

Proposal Specialist, Marketing

karma.torres@coffman.com

907.276.6664

Related Files

Coffman Engineers_Steven Hill Supports CCUS H2 Services.pdf

SOURCE: Coffman Engineers, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/792295/coffman-engineers-hires-steven-hill-for-key-ccushydrogen-role