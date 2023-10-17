Anzeige
WKN: 764858 | ISIN: BE0003746600 | Ticker-Symbol: IJY
Lang & Schwarz
17.10.23
19:26 Uhr
13,000 Euro
-13,000
-100,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,00014,00019:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2023 | 18:34
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press release - Persbericht - Communiqué de presse

Dear Madam, Sir,
Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' latest press release regarding the announcement of a conditional voluntary public tender offer on all its outstanding shares by TPG.

Geachte mevrouw, meneer,
Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de aankondiging van een voorwaardelijk vrijwillig openbaar overnamebod op al haar uitstaande aandelen door TPG.

Chère Madame, Cher Monsieur,
Veuillez trouver ci-dessous les liens vers le récent communiqué de presse d'Intervest Offices & Warehouses concernant l'annonce d'une offre publique d'acquisition volontaire conditionnelle sur la totalité de ses actions en circulation par TPG.

Attachments

  • ENG_announcement Voluntary public tender offer (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4cc8052b-f20f-4f12-90b4-98325ee50fe8)
  • NL_announcement Voluntary public tender offer (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0c1c8bd5-bd35-496f-b4c3-18f4f9113765)
  • FR_announcement Voluntary public tender offer (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a6deae2f-0b59-4e45-978c-b45a917fd967)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.