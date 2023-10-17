Heritage Global, Inc. to Present at the Fall Foliage MicroCap Rodeo Conference on Wednesday, October 25, 2023

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Heritage Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) ("Heritage Global," "HG" or "the Company"), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, announced today that Ross Dove, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Fall Foliage MicroCap Rodeo Conference that will be held virtually Tuesday, October 24th - Friday, October 27th.

The presentation will begin at 2pm ET on Wednesday, October 25th. To register to attend and access the presentation, please click here. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings on Thursday, October 26th and Friday, October 27th.

To register for a one-on-one meeting, please visit registration at MicroCap Rodeo.

About Heritage Global Inc. ("HG")

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) values and monetizes industrial & financial assets by providing acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. This aids in facilitating the circular economy by diverting useful industrial assets from landfills and operating an ethical supply chain by overseeing post-sale account activity of financial assets. Specialties consist of acting as an adviser, in addition to acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, real estate, charged-off account receivable portfolios, through its two business units: Industrial Assets and Financial Assets.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference:

The Fall Foliage MicroCap Rodeo Virtual Conference is unique, as it is run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. Throughout a 4-day period, investors can harness top stock ideas for their portfolios. The investors will meet with executive management teams from approximately 35 MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries and garner an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for the next year and beyond. The first two days of the conference are solely presentations, so investors are not conflicted with 1x1 schedules and can focus on the presentations, as well as learn more about the companies before meeting them. The following two days are for quality 1x1 meetings. For more information please contact info@microcaprodeo.com.

