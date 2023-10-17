NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Chairman and CEO Mike O'Grady along with a group of Northern Trust employees recently volunteered with Cara Chicago, which helps people boost their job prospects through resources, education and encouragement.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us at Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northern Trust on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Northern Trust

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northern-trust

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Northern Trust

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793781/northern-trust-employees-volunteer-with-cara-chicago