Covia: 2023 Bill Conway Founders Charity Golf Classic

Covia, and its predecessor companies, have supported United Way for nearly two decades, through volunteerism, advocacy, and donations.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / The Bill Conway Founders Charity Golf Classic is a special highlight for Covia. Since 2007, Covia has been hosting the Bill Conway Founders Charity Golf Classic to celebrate former Director Bill Conway and his legacy of community investment and to further support those in our community whose need for assistance continues to be great. Held at the nationally ranked Sand Ridge Golf Club, this outing raises critical funds for the community. Participants enjoy spectacular fall golf on 370 acres of woodlands, pastures and wetlands certified as an Audubon International Signature Wildlife Sanctuary.

On Tuesday, October 10, Covia hosted more than 115 golfers in support of United Way's efforts to unite people and resources to measurably improve the self-sufficiency of individuals and families.

This year marks our 16th consecutive year hosting the Charity Golf Classic. Over the course of these many years, our cumulative contributions to United Way from this event have exceeded $2 million! Much of our success is due to the commitment of our many partners, customers, and community friends. Their support of the Conway Classic allows United Way to continue its great work.

We also greatly appreciate the volunteer support. Our heartfelt thanks for their time and talent! Our employees are proud to support all the communities where we live and work, and we're grateful for their dedication.

