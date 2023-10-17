EMQ Technologies Inc.: EMQ Ignites IoT Innovation at Google Next'23 - Leading the MQTT Revolution

MORGAN HILL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / EMQ, known for its cutting-edge MQTT solutions, proudly showcased its innovative IoT connectivity solutions at the prestigious Google Next'23 event, held in San Francisco on August 29, 2023. The event, a convergence of global tech enthusiasts and industry experts, provided a platform to delve into the latest industry trends and advancements.

EMQ captivated the audience by spotlighting its cutting-edge MQTT over QUIC protocol combination. The event also marked the introduction of EMQ's core MQTT-based IoT portfolios, EMQX Cloud and EMQX Enterprise, underscoring EMQ's role as an IoT technology pioneer. Moreover, EMQ's availability on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) marketplace promises significant advantages for businesses seeking seamless IoT data integration.

EMQ's booth was a hive of activity, offering attendees informative sessions and interactive demonstrations. Visitors gained deeper insights into MQTT-based IoT solutions and their transformative potential across various sectors. The booth was abuzz with conversations about the significance of embracing the technology landscape of tomorrow.

As EMQ continues to pioneer MQTT solutions, its presence on the GCP marketplace amplifies the accessibility of these transformative technologies. Users were encouraged to explore EMQ's offerings on the GCP marketplace, including EMQX Enterprise and EMQX Cloud, to experience the advantages firsthand.

Dylan, CEO of EMQ, reflected on the event, stating, "Participating in Google Next'23 was an exceptional experience. It reaffirms our dedication to advancing MQTT-based IoT solutions and driving technological progress worldwide. Our presence on the GCP marketplace provides new opportunities for businesses seeking efficient IoT integration. We remain committed to leading in sectors like connected cars and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)."

This successful engagement at Google Next'23 highlights EMQ's dedication to staying at the forefront of innovation and driving positive change in the IoT landscape.

For more information about EMQ and its MQTT solutions, visit EMQ's website.

About EMQ

EMQ is the world's leading software provider of open-source IoT data infrastructure. Its core product EMQX, the world's most scalable and reliable open-source MQTT messaging platform, supports 100M concurrent IoT device connections per cluster while maintaining 1M message per second throughput and sub-millisecond latency. It boasts more than 20K+ enterprise users, connecting 100M+ IoT devices, and is trusted by over 400 customers in mission-critical IoT scenarios, including well-known brands like HPE, VMware, Verifone, SAIC Volkswagen and Ericsson.

EMQ's global R&D center is located in Stockholm, Sweden. It has 10+ offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

