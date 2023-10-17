As procurement departments look to technology for increased efficiency and cost savings, Spend Matters recognizes ORO Labs' innovative platform and clear momentum/sustainability

ORO Labs, a leading global SaaS provider and creator of ORO, the world's foremost smart procurement workflow orchestration platform, today announced it was selected for Spend Matters' Future 5 list of the most impressive procurement technology startups. The Future 5 is a data-driven assessment of technology innovation, market momentum and sustainability, sourced and calculated by the entire Spend Matters analyst team to identify the best of the technology providers that serve procurement, finance and supply chain organizations.

"We know based on incredible customer traction that we're meeting a significant need for fast growing companies and global enterprises alike," said Sudhir Bhojwani, CEO and co-founder at ORO Labs. "Having a respected group like Spend Matters use data and analysis to name ORO Labs to the Future 5 list puts this success in a larger market context, and on behalf of our whole team I couldn't be more thrilled."

As part of its Future 5 assessment, the Spend Matters analyst team noted: "ORO is a procurement orchestration platform that aims to simplify and streamline procurement processes through the use of powerful, easy-to-configure and smart workflows. The platform offers workflows that can be customized to meet the specific needs of organizations and supports a variety of functionalities, including supplier data management, intake and guiding, integration, and analytics."

According to Spend Matters, this year's lists are the first to feature a numerical scoring scale to quantify factors previously considered 'soft' as the first step in the analyst selection process. In conjunction with criteria added in previous years, such as mindshare in the market and customer reference requirements, the process behind these lists has become more programmatic and objective. "The market can be confident that the providers chosen for these lists are truly the most impressive in the industry," said Nikhil Gaur, Research Analyst Project Associate, Spend Matters.

ORO orchestrates company spend and supplier management across siloed systems and data to improve workflow, increase visibility and make it easy for business users to engage with procurement. The innovative platform helps companies quickly create intake workflows, build an integrated and orchestrated procurement tech stack, and dramatically simplify user engagement with purchasing throughout the organization. To learn more, visit ORO Labs' listing in the Spend Matters Vendor directory.

About ORO Labs

ORO Labs' mission is to make procurement simple, efficient, and human. The company's automation platform tames and orchestrates chaotic and siloed business-critical enterprise spend by making it easy for employees to engage with procurement to start, manage and build supplier relationships. To learn how ORO is helping fast-growing global organizations quickly respond to business needs and market conditions, and why the company was recognized as an IDC Innovator for Procurement and Supply Chain, visit www.orolabs.ai.

