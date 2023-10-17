Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.10.2023
Jetzt in Goldaktieninvestieren: Zentralbanken horten höchste Goldbestände seit 20 Jahren!
WKN: A14M2J | ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
17.10.2023 | 19:38
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medtronic Earns Four 5-Star Ratings From the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility

Medtronic is one of only three companies to achieve top scores in all four pillars

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / For the second year in a row, Medtronic recently earned four 5-star ratings from the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) as part of its annual 2023 Corporate Inclusion Index (CII). Medtronic is one of only three companies to achieve top scores in all four pillars of employment, governance, philanthropy, and procurement this year.

The HACR CII assesses companies on their diversity and inclusion practices and outcomes for Hispanics in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. "On behalf of HACR's board of directors, we applaud Medtronic for taking our survey as away to measure their Hispanic inclusion," said HACR President & CEO Cid Wilson. "By investing in the Hispanic community, businesses like Medtronic are providing long-term shareholder value by building a more inclusive future for their employees, suppliers, customers."

Learn more about the company's year-round efforts in the Medtronic Sustainability Report and Medtronic Global Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Report.

Medtronic Hispanic Latino Network leadership team member Ingrid Torres accepts award from HACR President & CEO Cid Wilson

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/793792/medtronic-earns-four-5-star-ratings-from-the-hispanic-association-on-corporate-responsibility

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
