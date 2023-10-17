Decentralized Pictures and Steven Soderbergh Announce "Cold Wallet" as the Winner of the Second Andrews/Bernard Award, Teases its Fall Slate of Awards

Web3 film fund will be offering nearly $500,000 in support to aspiring filmmakers on the Decentralized Pictures platform.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Decentralized Pictures has announced that director Cutter Hodierne, writer/producer John Hibey, and producer Benjamin Weissner, and their film Cold Wallet will be awarded the second Andrews/Bernard Award , an initiative sponsored by Steven Soderbergh that provides $100,000 in completion funds to a narrative film project. The film tells the story of a team of Redditors who create a kidnap plot after a financial influencer leads them into a cryptocurrency scam.

Said Soderbergh of the film, "this smart, spiky, off-center take on the vigilante genre really kept me engrossed in a how-much-crazier-is-this-going-to-get way, which I love. I look forward to seeing it again all finished and ready for an unsuspecting public."

"DCP values new voices and projects that don't conform, and we're delighted to support daring and adventurous films such as Cold Wallet," said Roman Coppola, co-founder of Decentralized Pictures. "We thank Steven and all of our sponsors for supporting new voices, and can't wait for these projects to get out into the world and prove that independent film is vital, diverse, and alive."

The Andrews/Bernard Award was announced in April 2022 by Soderbergh and Decentralized Pictures with the intent to create financing alternatives for filmmakers outside of the conventional studio or independent financier ecosystems. The winner of the first Andrews/Bernard Award, Miguel Faus for his film The Quiet Maid (formerly Calladita), was announced in January in Park City . Submissions for the third and final Andrews/Bernard Award will open in the coming weeks, in which a third round of $100,000 in finishing funds will be awarded.

The Andrews/Bernard initiative is part of an exciting upcoming and active slate of awards, in which nearly $500,000 worth of support will be made available to filmmakers via the Decentralized Pictures platform . The awards cover a wide variety of filmmaking pursuits and genres, and are open to all applicants no matter their experience level or status within the film industry.

"Our fall slate is truly inspirational, and offers a tremendous range of opportunities for filmmakers everywhere," said Leo Matchett, co-founder of Decentralized Pictures. "We've had the opportunity to support several fantastic projects over the past year, and are looking forward to creating new relationships and working with more aspiring artists."

Awards currently open for submissions on the Decentralized Pictures platform include the Sidewinder Films Award , offered in partnership with Sidewinder Films and The Foundation for Global Sports Development , which will provide up to $200,000 in completion funds for a documentary, fact-based, or factually-inspired narrative film. This initiative aims to support filmmakers in bringing projects to fruition, and fostering creativity and innovation in the film industry.

Also open is the recently-announced Keslow Camera Award , offered in partnership with Keslow Camera , which will provide camera package sponsorships that may be applied to current or future film productions. Five packages will be awarded, granting $70,000 total in gear and support to filmmakers.

Roman Coppola's "That Film I Made" Award will close this fall, and rewards filmmakers who created a film or music video over the past five years that wasn't shared as widely as it may have deserved. The award offers personal mentorship from Roman Coppola, and $2,500 toward the filmmaker's next project.

Decentralized Pictures (DCP) is a groundbreaking platform leveraging blockchain technology to connect filmmakers with financing and distribution opportunities. By embracing decentralized principles, the platform offers a transparent and inclusive environment for artists to showcase their work and secure essential funding, mentorship, and other crucial support for their projects and careers.

Filmmakers interested in applying for DCP awards are invited to submit a sample of their unfinished film, alongside other pitch materials. Their samples should showcase the vision, potential, and artistic merit of the project, and provide a glimpse into its unique storytelling and creative direction.

Recent DCP initiatives include: the Kevin Smith Comedy Award, which awarded $40,000 to produce a comedy short film; the iPhone Filmmaking Initiative, which awarded iPhone products to short-form filmmakers; and The Gotham Documentary Award, won by Bad Like Brooklyn Dancehall, which premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Stephanie Daring

Decrypt Studios

stephanie@decryptmedia.com

About Decentralized Pictures :

Decentralized Pictures is a revolutionary platform that leverages blockchain technology to empower filmmakers, enabling them to secure funding and distribution opportunities in a transparent and inclusive environment. Through its decentralized approach, the platform fosters innovation, creativity, and collaboration, making it a game-changer in the film industry.

About Sidewinder Films :

Sidewinder Films is a production company committed to creating impactful and thought-provoking documentaries that explore socially relevant issues. By harnessing the power of film, Sidewinder Films aims to inspire and spark conversations that drive positive change in the world.

About The Foundation for Global Sports Development :

The Foundation for Global Sports Development is a philanthropic organization dedicated to promoting fair play, education, and the positive values of sports. Through its support of various initiatives, including film and media projects, the foundation aims to make a lasting impact on communities worldwide.

About Keslow Camera

Keslow Camera strives for excellence in the world of motion picture camera rentals, boasting a widespread presence throughout North America. They are dedicated to enhancing cinematic artistry, specializing in creating tailored experiences and providing bespoke services that cater to the unique needs of visionary filmmakers, enabling them to craft breathtaking visual masterpieces.

SOURCE: Decentralized Pictures

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793696/decentralized-pictures-and-steven-soderbergh-announce-cold-wallet-as-the-winner-of-the-second-andrewsbernard-award-teases-its-fall-slate-of-awards