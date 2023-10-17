Now available to financial institutions in the United States and Canada, Evolve Credit pursues a universally accessible financial system.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2023) - Evolve Credit, a fintech offering no-code SaaS tools that democratize the creation of financial solutions, is now available to financial institutions, banks, and non-bank lenders in the United States and Canada. With the launch of their new global platform, Evolve Credit is positioned to help these North America-based institutions develop robust online services for their customers and clients.





Being a US-registered entity since its inception in 2019, Evolve Credit is well-positioned to introduce its SaaS tools to the North American market.

"Our technology has been honed in Africa and is as formidable as tech developed anywhere else. But our legal roots and foundation are in the United States, and we're a beacon of what's possible when diverse worlds converge," Evolve Credit's Co-Founder and CEO, Akan Nelson, says.

In conjunction with this North American expansion, Evolve Credit is soon to close a seven-figure fundraising round. Now, with a meaningful presence in the United States and Canada, Evolve Credit is picking up even more momentum as the financial world becomes aware of their industry-disrupting technology.

Evolve Credit's flagship product, Configure, addresses a problem felt across the globe: the multi-trillion-dollar financing gap that represents the disparity between the financial needs of certain communities and the resources available to them. By making digital financial services accessible to financial institutions, big and small, Evolve Credit creates opportunities in sectors once seen as unprofitable.





A four-in-one digital lending suite, financial institutions can customize the experience of their users based on their branding, services, and region-all without using code. Functioning similar to WordPress and other accessible website builders, even the backend of Evolve Credit's tools are designed to be accessible to those with little technical experience.

"We're in pursuit of a society," Nelson says, "where the financial system, which I would say is a human right, is accessible to all people."

With this expansion into the United States and Canada, Evolve Credit has moved another massive step closer to that goal.

Those interested in Evolve Credit investment opportunities can reach out to CEO Akan Nelson on LinkedIn.

About Evolve Credit

A rising fintech star garnering global recognition, Evolve Credit is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform with no-code tools for creating digital financial solutions. Evolve democratizes the way that banks and non-bank lenders can serve their communities digitally, so that every modern financial institution can operate as a fintech in their own right. Scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness are all benefits of Evolve technology, which uses a modular system for building out online services.

