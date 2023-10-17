Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.10.2023
WKN: A1JYNM | ISIN: US4571871023 | Ticker-Symbol: CNP
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2023 | 22:10
Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 7, 2023

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, will release its third quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023, before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer, and James Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call on November 7 at 8 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's financial performance. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporatedfor more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACT:
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602


