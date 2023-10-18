Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2023) - Showcase Minerals Inc. (CSE: SHOW) ("Showcase" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a private placement offering ("Offering") of up to 1,500,000 units at $0.30 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one two-year share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share for $0.40/share. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the private placement for further exploration on its Dixie Flats-North Star Gold Project and for general working capital.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period under applicable securities laws. The Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including but not limited to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

About Showcase Minerals Inc.

Showcase is a Canadian mineral exploration company with an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in Dixie Flats-North Star Gold Project and the Woodruff Gold-Vanadium Project (subject to various net smelter returns royalties ranging from 2.25% to 4.25%), which collectively consist of unpatented 254 lode mining claims covering approximately 1,818 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada.

For further information, please contact:

Kirk Reed, President

Showcase Minerals Inc.

Telephone: 1-800-982-0670

