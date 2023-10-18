Third-Person Shooter Game StrayShot launches Open Beta with Big Baller Brand family

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2023) - iBLOXX Studios announced today that their upcoming third-person shooter game, StrayShot, will feature the entire Big Baller Brand family as playable in-game characters.

This exciting collaboration will bring NBA Stars LaMelo and Lonzo as well as LiAngelo, LaVar and Tina Ball to life in the virtual world, allowing players to step into their shoes and experience the thrill of the game.

StrayShot is a third-person shooter game designed to deliver an adrenaline-charged experience for gamers of all skill levels. In StrayShot, players become bounty hunters, competing in intense matches with various unique characters, exciting game modes, and extensive customization options - that promise an unparalleled experience.





Renders of the characters

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10054/184311_d6bcad16044f3950_001full.jpg

Domenik Maier, CEO of iBLOXX Studios, shared his excitement: "Collaborating with the iconic Ball family on StrayShot feels like a slam dunk. Their innovative spirit and influence aligns perfectly with our ambition, and together, we're ready to redefine gaming."

The collaboration between the Ball family and iBLOXX Studios on StrayShot is sure to generate a lot of excitement among fans of basketball, esports, and gaming in general.

About Big Baller Brand Family

The Ball family is more than just a basketball sensation; they're an emerging sports empire. LaMelo's recent $260 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets and Lonzo's legacy as the LA Lakers' former number 2 draft pick make them undeniable NBA royalty.

Beyond the court, they've marked their territory in the fashion scene with the successful launch of clothing line, Big Baller Brand, in 2016.Their recent venture into gaming with StrayShot further cements their status as influential figures in sports and entertainment with their trajectory only pointing north.

The Ball family is excited about the opportunity to play directly with their fans in the StrayShot game. LaVar Ball said, "My boys and me will not only dominate the basketball court, we will also dominate the battleground in StrayShot!"

About iBLOXX Studios DMCC

iBLOXX Studios is the gaming division of iBLOXX Group and headquartered in Dubai. The studio is passionate about creating innovative and immersive games that push the boundaries of what's possible. With their Unreal Engine expertise, iBLOXX Studios is building StrayShot, a thrilling third-person shooter game that is expected to launch later this year.

In February 2023, according to Bloomberg, iBLOXX secured a $5 million investment from PrimeXM, valuing iBLOXX's gaming division at $30 million.

To play the Beta Version of StrayShot go to www.StrayShot.game

For press inquiries, please contact: press@StrayShot.game





StrayShot logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10054/184311_d6bcad16044f3950_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184311