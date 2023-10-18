Veefin Solutions Ltd., Fintek collaborate to offer scalable technology solutions to lending institutions

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam boasts one of Southeast Asia's most rapidly expanding economies, primarily driven by a flourishing manufacturing industry. Veefin Solutins Ltd. (Veefin), in collaboration with Fintek, endeavors to support this growth by offering scalable technology solutions to lending institutions.

This partnership will allow Veefin to expand its market penetration in Vietnam and give Fintek's customers access to a leading Supply Chain Financing (SCF) platform. Additionally, this move will bolster the growth of the economy, as financial institutions can utilize efficient technological solutions to support the financing needs of SMEs.

With a strong reputation as a leading system integrator in Vietnam, Fintek has garnered a loyal client and partner base in the region. Veefin's SCF technology platform has gained significant popularity in recent years, and this collaboration aims to scale its business in Vietnam with the help of Fintek's extensive experience in the region.

Raja Debnath, Managing Director, Veefin Solutions Ltd. said, "Our partnership with Fintek will help us expand our business in Vietnam. This partnership will enable us to reach more clients and provide them with access to our cutting-edge solutions. Vietnam is an essential market for us, and we are confident that this alliance will help us better serve our clients in the country."

Veefin's cutting-edge lending platform and supply chain finance technology enable financial institutions to provide fast and easy financial solutions. Advanced algorithms and analytics automate operations and eliminate manual intervention.

Lee Ng, CEO, Fintek said, "We are excited to collaborate with Veefin, a leading Global Supply Chain Financing player and offer our clients access to a world class tech platform for doing SCF. The partnership will contribute to the growth of the Vietnamese economy by providing lending institutions with scalable tech solutions to assist SMEs with access to much-needed financing."

Fintek specializes in technology transfer and consulting for the finance-banking industry in Vietnam. To optimize operations for businesses, they transfer technology as well as train and consult on policy, practice, and procedure.

Veefin is a global leader in Digital Supply Chain Finance. Veefin builds white-labeled Supply Chain Finance and Lending solutions including end-to-end Lending Stack, Smart Credit Decisioning, Business Intelligence, Analytics and Omni-channel Onboarding for Banks, Financial Institutions, Fintechs, B2B marketplaces, and Corporates. Veefin has customers in India, Africa, South-East Asia and the GCC countries.

