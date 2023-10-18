Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2023) - Link Daddy LLC, a marketing agency, based in Miami, has launched a domain authority checking tool for businesses looking to compare their website against competitors.

The recently announced domain authority checker calculates the strength of specific website pages, giving business owners a search engine ranking score. The information provided by Link Daddy LLC can be used by business leaders to inform their strategy plans.

The new tool from Link Daddy also provides information regarding backlinks and referral domains, two key ranking factors that can strengthen a website's authority. As the company explains, a good domain authority score is anywhere between 50 and 60, with scores above 60 being considered excellent. Link Daddy's domain authority tool supports business owners in checking their current visibility and provides advice for improving visibility in the future.

According to research from ahrefs.com, 90.63% of pages receive no organic search traffic from Google and only 5.7% of pages across the internet will rank in the top 10 search results in their first year of publication. Business owners using Link Daddy's tool may discover they have a low domain authority score. Therefore, the company provides a complimentary report, for users of the tool, detailing how to raise domain authority and generate more traffic.

Link Daddy's advice includes building more backlinks, improving the readability of website content and tweaking on-page SEO, such as utilizing keyword optimization and meta title tags. The company's CEO, Tony Peacock, offers complimentary strategy calls for business owners in need of further advice.

Customers looking for a more hands-on approach to increasing their domain authority can utilize Link Daddy LLC's domain power booster service to improve their website's visibility and ranking. This involves checking and removing bad backlinks and creating new, relevant ones that work through a variety of channels.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.linkdaddy.shop/domain-power-booster/.

