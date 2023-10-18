

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer and producer prices from the UK are the top economic news due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK consumer and producer prices for September. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease to 6.6 percent from 6.7 percent in August. Factory gate prices are forecast to fall 0.2 percent annually after easing 0.4 percent in August.



At 3.00 am ET, Statistics Austria releases final consumer price data for September.



At 4.30 am ET, UK house price data for August is due.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area final harmonized inflation figures. The flash estimate showed that inflation eased to 4.3 percent in September from 5.2 percent in August.



