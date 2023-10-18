

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) said the Elecsys IL-6 immunoassay has become the first IL-6 test to have a certified claim for use in diagnosis of neonatal sepsis, in countries accepting the CE Mark. The company noted that testing IL-6 can indicate a neonatal sepsis infection earlier than other biomarkers.



Elecsys IL-6 immunoassay is an in vitro diagnostic test for the quantitative determination of interleukin-6 in human serum and plasma. It is used to assist in identifying severe inflammatory responses in patients. The Elecsys IL-6 immunoassay is intended for use on cobas e immunoassay analyzers.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken