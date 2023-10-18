

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reported that its third quarter net income increased to 1.89 billion euros from the previous year's 1.70 billion euros, with the earnings per share improving to 4.81 euros from 4.29 euros last year.



'Our third-quarter net sales came in at €6.7 billion, around the midpoint of our guidance, with a gross margin of 51.9%, higher than guided, primarily driven by the DUV product mix and some one-off costs effects,' said ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink.



Total net sales for the third quarter were 6.67 billion euros up from 5.78 billion euros in the prior year.



The company expects fourth-quarter net sales to be between 6.7 billion euros and 7.1 billion euros with a gross margin between 50% and 51%.



ASML confirmed its expectation for strong growth for 2023 with a net sales increasing towards 30% and a slight improvement in gross margin, relative to 2022.



The company said it will pay an interim dividend of 1.45 euros per share on November 10, 2023.



In the third quarter, the company purchased around 100 million euros worth of shares under the current 2022-2025 share buyback program.



