Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: Update on Application for Admission Announcement
18-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQUIS GROWTH MARKET
APPLICANT NAME:
Cykel AI PLC
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER:
Registered office address: 16 Great Queen Street, London, United Kingdom, WC2B 5DG
Phone Number: +44 020 3855 5551
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS:
Jonathan Bixby, Executive Chairman
Nicholas Lyth, Finance Director
Jonathan Hives, proposed Non-Executive Director
Robert Mayfield, proposed Independent Non-Executive Director
APPLICANT SECTOR:
Software and Computer Services
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES:
Cykel AI PLC ("Cykel" or the "Company") is a software business developing advanced artificial intelligence ("AI") products, intending to offer these to consumers through a "software as a service" (SaaS) model. The Company is developing a machine learning model that seamlessly engages with all facets of the user's computer environment.
The model will be trained to harness the capabilities of all existing software tools, application programming interfaces (APIs), and web-based applications, a novel methodology for task execution, translating user objectives articulated in plain language into tangible actions executed within their daily software applications. The Company's software is intricately designed and trained to execute commands in response to natural language directives, specifically within the realm of computer interfaces.
NAME OF AQUIS CORPORATE ADVISER:
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED:
205,183,350 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p par value
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury):
28.43%
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION:
Shareholder's Name
Pre-Admission (%)
On Admission (%)
Toro Consulting Ltd
34.05%
24.37%
Fidelio Partners Pte Ltd
13.62%
9.75%
Crowdform Ltd
6.81%
4.87%
TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:
N/A
THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:
On or around 25 October 2023
WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:
https://www.cykel.ai/
UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:
11 October 2023
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service
1751079 18-Oct-2023
