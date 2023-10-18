FirstGroup Plc - Analyst and investor site visit

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 18

FIRSTGROUP PLC

analyst and investor site visit

FirstGroup plc ('the Group') is today hosting an analyst and investor event at its First Bus depot in Leicester to provide detail on the electrification of the First Bus fleet and infrastructure.

The Group has accelerated its investment in electrification as First Bus progresses towards its 2035 decarbonisation target; in FY 2024 alone, the Group has committed net investment of £105m for electric buses and infrastructure, supported by co-funding of £82m. We will have more than 600 electric buses (c.15% of our fleet) and four fully electric depots in England by March 2024, including Leicester. Looking ahead, the electrification of our bus fleet and infrastructure will not only transform our business but it will also create new, adjacent revenue streams, creating value for all of our stakeholders.

No material new information will be provided at the event and a copy of the presentation will be made available on the Group's website later today at www.firstgroupplc.com/investors/reports-and-presentations.aspx .

Contacts at FirstGroup: Contacts at Brunswick Group: Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations Stuart Butchers, Head of Corporate Communications corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354 Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959 Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited: Contacts at RBC Europe Limited: Nicholas How / John Fishley Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 James Agnew / Jack Wood Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc (LSE: FGP.L) is a leading private sector provider of public transport services. With £4.8 billion in revenue and around 30,000 employees, we transported more than 1.8m passengers a day in 2022/23. We create solutions that reduce complexity, making travel smoother and life easier. Our businesses are at the heart of our communities and the essential services we provide are critical to delivering wider economic, social and environmental goals. Each of our divisions is a leader in its field: First Bus is the second largest regional bus operator in the UK, serving two-thirds of the country's 15 largest conurbations with a fleet of more than 4,500 buses, and carrying more than a million passengers a day. First Rail is the UK's largest rail operator, with many years of experience running long-distance, commuter, regional and sleeper rail services. We operate a fleet of more than 3,500 locomotives and rail carriages through three management fee-based train operating companies (Avanti West Coast, GWR, SWR) and two open access routes (Hull Trains and Lumo). We are formally committed to operating a zero-emission First Bus fleet by 2035, and First Rail will help support the UK Government's goal to remove all diesel-only trains from service by 2040. In February 2023 FirstGroup was named as one of the world's cleanest 200 public companies for the fourth consecutive year by sustainable business media group Corporate Knights in partnership with US not-for-profit organisation, As You Sow. We provide easy and convenient mobility, improving quality of life by connecting people and communities. Visit our website at www.firstgroupplc.com and follow us @firstgroupplc on X.