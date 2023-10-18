Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.10.2023
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
18.10.23
09:02 Uhr
5,306 Euro
-0,044
-0,82 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2825,28809:16
5,2825,28409:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.10.2023 | 08:10
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023
End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
11.10.23110 599 62.28 6 887 608
12.10.2370 000 62.75 4 392 724
13.10.2394 984 61.48 5 839 236
16.10.23174 029 61.83 10 760 422
17.10.23177 635 60.82 10 803 956
Previous transactions 3 092 237
Total transactions under the program3 719 484 63.35 235 617 822

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 18 816 362 shares, corresponding to 0.9% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Attachment

  • NHY Share buyback 17 10 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5071fee3-6126-4cad-84a9-b61619030dc0)

