Mittwoch, 18.10.2023

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
18.10.23
08:03 Uhr
1,140 Euro
+0,006
+0,53 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
18.10.2023 | 08:31
193 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
18 October 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 17 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.152     GBP0.998 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.142     GBP0.992 
                                    GBP0.995626 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.147855

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 662,096,824 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1147       1.150         XDUB      08:10:54      00067384944TRLO0 
4921       1.148         XDUB      08:28:23      00067385604TRLO0 
2000       1.148         XDUB      09:17:08      00067386805TRLO0 
856       1.148         XDUB      09:17:08      00067386806TRLO0 
559       1.148         XDUB      09:17:08      00067386807TRLO0 
469       1.148         XDUB      09:21:04      00067387067TRLO0 
1653       1.148         XDUB      09:21:04      00067387068TRLO0 
4570       1.148         XDUB      09:22:11      00067387090TRLO0 
4495       1.144         XDUB      11:41:04      00067391005TRLO0 
4502       1.144         XDUB      11:41:04      00067391006TRLO0 
5697       1.144         XDUB      12:28:34      00067391830TRLO0 
817       1.142         XDUB      13:08:38      00067392648TRLO0 
515       1.150         XDUB      13:22:48      00067392874TRLO0 
3696       1.150         XDUB      13:24:05      00067392897TRLO0 
3405       1.150         XDUB      13:24:05      00067392898TRLO0 
5294       1.150         XDUB      13:24:05      00067392899TRLO0 
2500       1.150         XDUB      13:24:05      00067392900TRLO0 
3120       1.150         XDUB      13:24:05      00067392901TRLO0 
5680       1.148         XDUB      13:32:19      00067393072TRLO0 
4768       1.148         XDUB      13:32:19      00067393073TRLO0 
1952       1.148         XDUB      13:32:19      00067393074TRLO0 
5295       1.148         XDUB      13:52:07      00067393935TRLO0 
2500       1.146         XDUB      14:02:34      00067394351TRLO0 
8632       1.150         XDUB      14:34:52      00067395454TRLO0 
3044       1.150         XDUB      14:34:52      00067395455TRLO0 
5000       1.148         XDUB      14:34:52      00067395456TRLO0 
4035       1.146         XDUB      14:35:12      00067395467TRLO0 
1466       1.146         XDUB      14:35:12      00067395468TRLO0 
4768       1.146         XDUB      14:35:12      00067395469TRLO0 
1870       1.146         XDUB      14:35:12      00067395470TRLO0 
2774       1.146         XDUB      14:45:38      00067396062TRLO0 
2572       1.146         XDUB      14:45:38      00067396067TRLO0 
1639       1.144         XDUB      14:45:38      00067396068TRLO0 
4768       1.146         XDUB      14:45:38      00067396070TRLO0 
422       1.146         XDUB      14:45:38      00067396072TRLO0 
2211       1.146         XDUB      14:50:38      00067396196TRLO0 
2500       1.146         XDUB      14:50:55      00067396200TRLO0 
1500       1.146         XDUB      14:50:55      00067396201TRLO0 
4081       1.146         XDUB      14:50:55      00067396202TRLO0 
1135       1.144         XDUB      15:02:47      00067396672TRLO0 
1500       1.148         XDUB      15:11:55      00067397087TRLO0 
2245       1.148         XDUB      15:11:55      00067397088TRLO0 
2800       1.148         XDUB      15:11:55      00067397089TRLO0 
4185       1.148         XDUB      15:11:55      00067397090TRLO0 
4324       1.148         XDUB      15:14:55      00067397219TRLO0 
792       1.148         XDUB      15:15:00      00067397220TRLO0 
864       1.150         XDUB      15:18:53      00067397359TRLO0 
4629       1.150         XDUB      15:29:01      00067397835TRLO0 
5217       1.150         XDUB      15:29:01      00067397836TRLO0 
5349       1.150         XDUB      15:29:01      00067397837TRLO0 
3260       1.148         XDUB      15:46:07      00067398733TRLO0 
15000      1.148         XDUB      15:48:05      00067398812TRLO0 
7710       1.148         XDUB      15:48:05      00067398813TRLO0 
1800       1.148         XDUB      15:48:05      00067398814TRLO0 
5091       1.148         XDUB      15:55:41      00067399111TRLO0 
5173       1.148         XDUB      15:56:03      00067399132TRLO0 
26        1.150         XDUB      16:12:32      00067399962TRLO0 
1400       1.150         XDUB      16:12:32      00067399963TRLO0 
3734       1.152         XDUB      16:15:33      00067400146TRLO0 
2073       1.150         XDUB      16:16:47      00067400213TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4836       99.20         XLON      09:22:11      00067387091TRLO0 
489       99.20         XLON      09:22:11      00067387092TRLO0 
1692       99.20         XLON      09:22:12      00067387094TRLO0 
149       99.20         XLON      09:22:12      00067387095TRLO0 
4504       99.20         XLON      09:22:12      00067387096TRLO0 
1446       99.80         XLON      13:23:08      00067392877TRLO0 
1606       99.80         XLON      13:24:08      00067392908TRLO0 
2026       99.80         XLON      13:30:35      00067393056TRLO0 
2        99.80         XLON      13:37:23      00067393233TRLO0 
3184       99.80         XLON      13:37:23      00067393234TRLO0 
320       99.80         XLON      13:37:23      00067393235TRLO0 
6700       99.80         XLON      13:37:23      00067393236TRLO0 
5508       99.50         XLON      13:52:07      00067393936TRLO0 
1930       99.50         XLON      14:30:34      00067395189TRLO0 
12        99.60         XLON      14:34:52      00067395451TRLO0 
2639       99.80         XLON      14:34:52      00067395452TRLO0 
781       99.80         XLON      14:34:52      00067395453TRLO0 
4960       99.50         XLON      14:34:57      00067395458TRLO0 
4758       99.50         XLON      14:37:57      00067395562TRLO0 
4593       99.30         XLON      14:37:57      00067395563TRLO0 
5431       99.30         XLON      14:45:38      00067396063TRLO0 
139       99.30         XLON      14:45:38      00067396064TRLO0 
229       99.30         XLON      14:45:38      00067396065TRLO0 
581       99.30         XLON      14:45:38      00067396066TRLO0 
341       99.30         XLON      14:45:38      00067396069TRLO0 
1686       99.30         XLON      14:45:38      00067396071TRLO0 
545       99.30         XLON      14:45:38      00067396073TRLO0 
1687       99.30         XLON      14:45:38      00067396074TRLO0 
1712       99.40         XLON      15:11:55      00067397086TRLO0 
1339       99.60         XLON      15:12:05      00067397113TRLO0 
1690       99.60         XLON      15:12:05      00067397114TRLO0 
1554       99.60         XLON      15:12:13      00067397122TRLO0 
1560       99.60         XLON      15:12:13      00067397123TRLO0 
1554       99.60         XLON      15:12:45      00067397140TRLO0 
1560       99.60         XLON      15:12:45      00067397141TRLO0 
488       99.60         XLON      15:29:01      00067397832TRLO0 
1039       99.60         XLON      15:29:01      00067397833TRLO0 
3675       99.60         XLON      15:29:01      00067397834TRLO0 
1944       99.60         XLON      15:43:01      00067398454TRLO0 
5902       99.80         XLON      15:47:14      00067398786TRLO0 
3802       99.80         XLON      15:51:59      00067398983TRLO0 
1100       99.80         XLON      15:51:59      00067398984TRLO0 
3165       99.80         XLON      15:55:41      00067399112TRLO0 
2522       99.80         XLON      15:59:41      00067399285TRLO0 
1800       99.80         XLON      15:59:41      00067399286TRLO0 
820       99.80         XLON      15:59:41      00067399287TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  278702 
EQS News ID:  1751127 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1751127&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
