DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 18-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 October 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 17 October 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.152 GBP0.998 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.142 GBP0.992 GBP0.995626 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.147855

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 662,096,824 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1147 1.150 XDUB 08:10:54 00067384944TRLO0 4921 1.148 XDUB 08:28:23 00067385604TRLO0 2000 1.148 XDUB 09:17:08 00067386805TRLO0 856 1.148 XDUB 09:17:08 00067386806TRLO0 559 1.148 XDUB 09:17:08 00067386807TRLO0 469 1.148 XDUB 09:21:04 00067387067TRLO0 1653 1.148 XDUB 09:21:04 00067387068TRLO0 4570 1.148 XDUB 09:22:11 00067387090TRLO0 4495 1.144 XDUB 11:41:04 00067391005TRLO0 4502 1.144 XDUB 11:41:04 00067391006TRLO0 5697 1.144 XDUB 12:28:34 00067391830TRLO0 817 1.142 XDUB 13:08:38 00067392648TRLO0 515 1.150 XDUB 13:22:48 00067392874TRLO0 3696 1.150 XDUB 13:24:05 00067392897TRLO0 3405 1.150 XDUB 13:24:05 00067392898TRLO0 5294 1.150 XDUB 13:24:05 00067392899TRLO0 2500 1.150 XDUB 13:24:05 00067392900TRLO0 3120 1.150 XDUB 13:24:05 00067392901TRLO0 5680 1.148 XDUB 13:32:19 00067393072TRLO0 4768 1.148 XDUB 13:32:19 00067393073TRLO0 1952 1.148 XDUB 13:32:19 00067393074TRLO0 5295 1.148 XDUB 13:52:07 00067393935TRLO0 2500 1.146 XDUB 14:02:34 00067394351TRLO0 8632 1.150 XDUB 14:34:52 00067395454TRLO0 3044 1.150 XDUB 14:34:52 00067395455TRLO0 5000 1.148 XDUB 14:34:52 00067395456TRLO0 4035 1.146 XDUB 14:35:12 00067395467TRLO0 1466 1.146 XDUB 14:35:12 00067395468TRLO0 4768 1.146 XDUB 14:35:12 00067395469TRLO0 1870 1.146 XDUB 14:35:12 00067395470TRLO0 2774 1.146 XDUB 14:45:38 00067396062TRLO0 2572 1.146 XDUB 14:45:38 00067396067TRLO0 1639 1.144 XDUB 14:45:38 00067396068TRLO0 4768 1.146 XDUB 14:45:38 00067396070TRLO0 422 1.146 XDUB 14:45:38 00067396072TRLO0 2211 1.146 XDUB 14:50:38 00067396196TRLO0 2500 1.146 XDUB 14:50:55 00067396200TRLO0 1500 1.146 XDUB 14:50:55 00067396201TRLO0 4081 1.146 XDUB 14:50:55 00067396202TRLO0 1135 1.144 XDUB 15:02:47 00067396672TRLO0 1500 1.148 XDUB 15:11:55 00067397087TRLO0 2245 1.148 XDUB 15:11:55 00067397088TRLO0 2800 1.148 XDUB 15:11:55 00067397089TRLO0 4185 1.148 XDUB 15:11:55 00067397090TRLO0 4324 1.148 XDUB 15:14:55 00067397219TRLO0 792 1.148 XDUB 15:15:00 00067397220TRLO0 864 1.150 XDUB 15:18:53 00067397359TRLO0 4629 1.150 XDUB 15:29:01 00067397835TRLO0 5217 1.150 XDUB 15:29:01 00067397836TRLO0 5349 1.150 XDUB 15:29:01 00067397837TRLO0 3260 1.148 XDUB 15:46:07 00067398733TRLO0 15000 1.148 XDUB 15:48:05 00067398812TRLO0 7710 1.148 XDUB 15:48:05 00067398813TRLO0 1800 1.148 XDUB 15:48:05 00067398814TRLO0 5091 1.148 XDUB 15:55:41 00067399111TRLO0 5173 1.148 XDUB 15:56:03 00067399132TRLO0 26 1.150 XDUB 16:12:32 00067399962TRLO0 1400 1.150 XDUB 16:12:32 00067399963TRLO0 3734 1.152 XDUB 16:15:33 00067400146TRLO0 2073 1.150 XDUB 16:16:47 00067400213TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4836 99.20 XLON 09:22:11 00067387091TRLO0 489 99.20 XLON 09:22:11 00067387092TRLO0 1692 99.20 XLON 09:22:12 00067387094TRLO0 149 99.20 XLON 09:22:12 00067387095TRLO0 4504 99.20 XLON 09:22:12 00067387096TRLO0 1446 99.80 XLON 13:23:08 00067392877TRLO0 1606 99.80 XLON 13:24:08 00067392908TRLO0 2026 99.80 XLON 13:30:35 00067393056TRLO0 2 99.80 XLON 13:37:23 00067393233TRLO0 3184 99.80 XLON 13:37:23 00067393234TRLO0 320 99.80 XLON 13:37:23 00067393235TRLO0 6700 99.80 XLON 13:37:23 00067393236TRLO0 5508 99.50 XLON 13:52:07 00067393936TRLO0 1930 99.50 XLON 14:30:34 00067395189TRLO0 12 99.60 XLON 14:34:52 00067395451TRLO0 2639 99.80 XLON 14:34:52 00067395452TRLO0 781 99.80 XLON 14:34:52 00067395453TRLO0 4960 99.50 XLON 14:34:57 00067395458TRLO0 4758 99.50 XLON 14:37:57 00067395562TRLO0 4593 99.30 XLON 14:37:57 00067395563TRLO0 5431 99.30 XLON 14:45:38 00067396063TRLO0 139 99.30 XLON 14:45:38 00067396064TRLO0 229 99.30 XLON 14:45:38 00067396065TRLO0 581 99.30 XLON 14:45:38 00067396066TRLO0 341 99.30 XLON 14:45:38 00067396069TRLO0 1686 99.30 XLON 14:45:38 00067396071TRLO0 545 99.30 XLON 14:45:38 00067396073TRLO0 1687 99.30 XLON 14:45:38 00067396074TRLO0 1712 99.40 XLON 15:11:55 00067397086TRLO0 1339 99.60 XLON 15:12:05 00067397113TRLO0 1690 99.60 XLON 15:12:05 00067397114TRLO0 1554 99.60 XLON 15:12:13 00067397122TRLO0 1560 99.60 XLON 15:12:13 00067397123TRLO0 1554 99.60 XLON 15:12:45 00067397140TRLO0 1560 99.60 XLON 15:12:45 00067397141TRLO0 488 99.60 XLON 15:29:01 00067397832TRLO0 1039 99.60 XLON 15:29:01 00067397833TRLO0 3675 99.60 XLON 15:29:01 00067397834TRLO0 1944 99.60 XLON 15:43:01 00067398454TRLO0 5902 99.80 XLON 15:47:14 00067398786TRLO0 3802 99.80 XLON 15:51:59 00067398983TRLO0 1100 99.80 XLON 15:51:59 00067398984TRLO0 3165 99.80 XLON 15:55:41 00067399112TRLO0 2522 99.80 XLON 15:59:41 00067399285TRLO0 1800 99.80 XLON 15:59:41 00067399286TRLO0 820 99.80 XLON 15:59:41 00067399287TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 278702 EQS News ID: 1751127 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1751127&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)