

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - UK Real Estate Investment Trust SEGRO plc (SGRO.L), on Wednesday, issued a trading update for the period from 1 January 2023 to 17 October 2023 and said the company is on track for a strong year of rent roll growth due to active asset management and demand for our high-quality product.



The company reported disposals of over £250 million completed or exchanged year to date, above book value, and has prioritized profitable development opportunities with £77 million of potential rent from projects currently on-site or expected to commence shortly at an anticipated yield on cost of 7.3%.



David Sleath, Chief Executive, said, 'SEGRO's prime portfolio and market-leading operating platform generated £58 million of new contracted rent so far in 2023, keeping us on track for a strong year of rent roll growth. Occupier market conditions remain supportive with demand in line with longer-term trends and supply constrained in our chosen sub-markets. This is resulting in continued rental growth, further increasing the reversionary potential in our existing portfolio, which we are capturing through our asset management and leasing activity...'



