Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, announced the appointment of Nicolás Vargas, who will be heading the business and brand functions for Truecaller in Colombia. In his new role, Nicolás will be responsible for leading Truecaller's go-to-market function for the company including managing end-to-end operations of Truecaller's expanding operation in Colombia and to negotiate and collaborate with vendors, service providers, and local businesses with the ultimate goal of making Truecaller a household name in the region among consumers and businesses.

Truecaller Appoints Nicolás Vargas as Country Manager in Colombia (Photo: Business Wire)

Nicolás joins Truecaller with a rich experience of more than 12 years of working across several industries and verticals. His last role at Uber was as Business Development Country Leader, where he was responsible for the sales strategy on the grocery delivery business. Prior to that, Nicolás worked for Alqueria, Colombia's leading UHT milk producer.

"I joined Truecaller because the spam/scam problem in Colombia is growing by the minute and I firmly believe in the company's mission to protect people from malicious intent. Also, people are entitled to their privacy and one way of achieving this is by curbing spammers. Everyone should have access to Truecaller's set of tools to thwart spam/scam," said Nicolás Vargas

"I'm pleased to welcome Nicolás to Truecaller," said Nami Zarringhalam, Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer, Truecaller. "Nico brings with him a wealth of experience that will greatly benefit our ambitious plans. We have long since wanted to add local expertise and regional knowledge in Colombia and now with Nico's appointment, I am confident that having feet on the ground will enhance our capabilities further. We have clear ambitions to further grow the promising Latin American market, deliver our class-leading caller ID and spam blocking functionality as well as cater to the needs of the diverse businesses that operate in the region."

Truecaller has seen increased growth coming from Latin America, Africa as well as parts of SouthEast Asia in 2023. During the last quarter Truecaller surpassed 100 million users outside of India and with the absolute growth of users in RoW reaching all-time high levels. The ambition going forward is to focus on specific markets like Colombia by recruiting top talent to utilize the full width of the Truecaller offerings and capabilities to accelerate the organic growth even further.

About Truecaller

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 356 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October, 2021. Visit truecaller.com for more information.

