

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Residential property development company Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV.L) Wednesday said its net private reservations per average week declined to 169 for the period from July 1, 2023 to October 8,2023 compared with 188 posted in the same period a year ago, primarily reflecting mortgage challenges faced by potential homebuyers.



Total forward sales, including JVs as at October 8 were 9,221 homes, with a value of 2.362 billion pounds, lower than 13,314 homes valued at 3.603 billion pounds a year ago.



Looking forward, the company continues to expect home completions of between 13,250 and 14,250 homes in fiscal 24.



