18.10.2023
Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRUC LN) 
Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 
18-Oct-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) 
DEALING DATE: 17-Oct-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.6088 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1942408 
CODE: PRUC LN 
ISIN: LU2037749152 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2037749152 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PRUC LN 
Sequence No.:  278878 
EQS News ID:  1751615 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1751615&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2023 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
