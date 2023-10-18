DJ Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.495 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1150967 CODE: GOVD LN ISIN: LU2099288503

October 18, 2023 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)