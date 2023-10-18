Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Massiver Impact erwartet! – % NEWS % – Hier ist man jetzt dabei
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
18.10.2023 | 09:58
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor Corporate Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor Corporate Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor Corporate Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (PLAN LN) 
Lyxor Corporate Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
18-Oct-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor Corporate Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc 
DEALING DATE: 17-Oct-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 8.7335 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2903000 
CODE: PLAN LN 
ISIN: LU2370241684 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2370241684 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PLAN LN 
Sequence No.:  278919 
EQS News ID:  1751699 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1751699&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2023 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.