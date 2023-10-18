

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a German semiconductor maker, Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB), and Kia Corp., South Korean companies, have signed a multi-year supply deal for silicon carbide or SiC and silicon or Si power semiconductors. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



Infineon will build and reserve manufacturing capacity to supply SiC as well as Si power modules and chips to the South Korean companies until 2030.



Hyundai and Kia will support the capacity build-up and capacity reservation with financial contributions.



With the significant expansion of its Kulim fab, Infineon will build 200-millimeter SiC power fab and further strengthen its capacity as a high-quality, high-volume supplier to the automotive industry.



In line with Infineon's multi-site strategy, the Kulim facility will complement Infineon's current manufacturing capacity in Villach, Austria, and further capacity expansions in Dresden, Germany.



Power semiconductors are key enablers for the transition to electromobility, which will lead to strong market growth for power semiconductors, especially those based on wide bandgap materials like SiC.



