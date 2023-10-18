Out of Autopilot and Into Our Best Life: Booking.com Shares its Seven Predictions for Travel in 2024

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its most extensive travel predictions research to date, Booking.com reveals how travellers feel more alive than ever and are the best versions of themselves on holiday. With AI set to transform 2024, travellers are increasingly plugging into tech to do the grunt work, freeing them up to stretch their imagination, tune into their intuition and spark more soul-stirring experiences. Trends for the year ahead include:

(Alter) Ego Enthusiasts - In 2024, travellers will create epic alter egos on holiday, with more than a third of UK travellers (32%) making up stories about their real life to people they meet on their travels. These alter ego enthusiasts love the thrill of embodying a 2.0 version of themselves and go to great lengths to reimagine their best self, with more than a half of UK travellers (56%) enjoy the anonymity of travel and the chance to recreate themselves. Cool-cationers - Heat has officially had its holiday heyday, with scorching temperatures pushing the mercury to record-breaking levels and accelerating a rise in travellers chasing cooler climes. Over two fifths of UK travellers (42%) report that climate change will impact the way they plan their holiday in 2024, while UK holidaymakers (43%) say that as temperatures soar close to home, they will use their holiday to cool down elsewhere. A La Carte Affluencers - Fuelled by the cost-of-living crisis, travellers in 2024 will employ money saving hacks, yet level up vacations with 'à la carte' luxuries. Over half (53%) of travellers' plan to pick destinations in 2024 where the cost of living is less expensive than in their hometown, and almost a half (46%) of UK travellers will be willing to pay for day passes to use the amenities in a five-star hotel rather than staying there.

About Booking.com :

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com's marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travellers with memorable experiences every day. For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit globalnews.booking.com.

