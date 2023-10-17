Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Massiver Impact erwartet! – % NEWS % – Hier ist man jetzt dabei
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2023 | 21:48
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GTT: 2023/24 financial agenda

2023/24 financial agenda

Paris - October 17, 2023. GTT, the technological expert in membrane containment systems used to transport and store liquefied gases, announces that the publication of the 2023 third-quarter activity update, originally planned on 25 October 2023 after close of trading, has been rescheduled on the same day, before opening of trading.

Furthermore, the financial agenda for the 2024 financial year is as follows:

  • Publication of 2023 full-year results: February 26, 2024 (after close of trading)
  • 2024 first-quarter activity update: April 19, 2024 (after close of trading)
  • Shareholders' Meeting: June 12, 2024
  • Publication of 2024 half-year results: July 25, 2024 (after close of trading)
  • 2024 third-quarter activity update: October 25, 2024 (after close of trading)

About GTT
GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For 60 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices

Investor relations contact:
information-financiere@gtt.fr / +33 1 30 23 20 87
Media contact:
press@gtt.fr / +33 1 30 23 56 37
For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.


Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.