

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation moderated slightly more than initially estimated in September, the latest data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 6.0 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 7.4 percent increase in August.



The latest rate of increase was revised from the 6.1 percent seen in the flash report published on September 29.



Further, this is the lowest value since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.



'The decline in consumer prices is mainly due to household energy, which used to be one of the main drivers of inflation and is now having a dampening effect on inflation,' Tobias Thomas, director general at Statistics Austria, said.



The annual price growth in housing and utilities eased notably to 4.6 percent in September from 10.1 percent in August.



Consumers paid 11.4 percent more charges on restaurants and hotels, which was the main driver of the overall inflation, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverages with an 8.4 percent rise.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI moved up 0.4 percent in September versus a 0.5 percent rise seen in the initial estimate.



The EU measure of the harmonised index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 5.7 percent annually in September after a 7.5 percent gain in the preceding month. In the flash report, the rate of increase was 5.8 percent.



