

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture Plc (ACN), an Irish-American IT major, said on Wednesday that it has acquired ON Service GROUP, a German provider of business process services with a focus on insurance operations.



The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Accenture said that the acquisition will enhance its capabilities in insurance operations, expanding the range of services available to clients in Germany for insurance business processes such as sales and policy administration.



In addition, the transaction strengthens Accenture's ability to manage the entire process chain while helping clients optimize operations, be more agile, and drive growth through digital services.



Based in Siegburg, ON Service GROUP has over 20 years of experience in delivering high-value operations services across property, casualty, life, and health insurance processes.



