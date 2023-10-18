Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.10.2023

WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.10.2023 | 11:10
Iveco Group N.V. to present its 2023 Third Quarter Results on 1st November 2023

Turin, 18th October 2023. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) confirms that its financial results for the Third Quarter of 2023 will be presented on Wednesday, 1st November 2023.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will begin at 11:00 am CET / 10:00 am GMT on Wednesday, 1st November 2023.

Details for accessing the webcast are available at the following link:

Q3 2023 Iveco Group Webcast

The related press release and presentation will be posted on the corporate website at www.ivecogroup.comon Wednesday, 1st November 2023.

For those unable to take part in the live session, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the company website) following the conference call.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20231018_PR_Iveco_Group_Q3_2023_Results_Announcement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6dc13f80-f529-4fe6-84a7-fbcb318ed29e)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
