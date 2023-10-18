Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Digital Receives License To Install Four Jackpot Blitz ETGs at Coyote Valley Casino Resort in California

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange:LVH3) is pleased to announce it has received licensing approval from the Coyote Valley Gaming Commission, which is the regulator for Coyote Valley Casino ("Coyote Valley") located in Redwood Valley, California. The Company announced the signing of a four-table agreement with Coyote Valley on June 1, 2023. Since then, the Company has received vendor licensing from the Coyote Valley Gaming Commission and has recently obtained GLI certification for its Jackpot Blitz®, the Company is now scheduling installation of four tables at Coyote Valley.

Each new Jackpot Blitz® table installed shall represent additional monthly recurring revenue to the Company.

In addition to Jackpot's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Virgin Voyages, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in 12 states and territories in the U.S. and growing, including California, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, as well as several international jurisdictions.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital is a leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables for the cruise ship and land-based regulated casino industries. The Company specializes in dealerless poker which is complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for casino operators to efficiently control and optimize their poker business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

