Mittwoch, 18.10.2023
Massiver Impact erwartet! – % NEWS % – Hier ist man jetzt dabei
WKN: A2P31Z | ISIN: CA4663913073 | Ticker-Symbol: LVH3
Stuttgart
18.10.23
10:05 Uhr
0,049 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
18.10.2023 | 11:38
110 Leser
Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Digital Receives License To Install Four Jackpot Blitz ETGs at Coyote Valley Casino Resort in California

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange:LVH3) is pleased to announce it has received licensing approval from the Coyote Valley Gaming Commission, which is the regulator for Coyote Valley Casino ("Coyote Valley") located in Redwood Valley, California. The Company announced the signing of a four-table agreement with Coyote Valley on June 1, 2023. Since then, the Company has received vendor licensing from the Coyote Valley Gaming Commission and has recently obtained GLI certification for its Jackpot Blitz®, the Company is now scheduling installation of four tables at Coyote Valley.

Each new Jackpot Blitz® table installed shall represent additional monthly recurring revenue to the Company.

In addition to Jackpot's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Virgin Voyages, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in 12 states and territories in the U.S. and growing, including California, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, as well as several international jurisdictions.

Please click the thumbnail below to view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador and Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson describing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®:

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital is a leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables for the cruise ship and land-based regulated casino industries. The Company specializes in dealerless poker which is complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for casino operators to efficiently control and optimize their poker business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"
_____________________________
Jake H. Kalpakian
President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

SOURCE: Jackpot Digital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/793990/jackpot-digital-receives-license-to-install-four-jackpot-blitzr-etgs-at-coyote-valley-casino-resort-in-california

