18.10.2023
QS Quacquarelli Symonds: QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2024 Best Universities in the Arab Region Revealed

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education experts, released the 10th edition of the QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2024. Evaluating institutions based on global recognition, research prowess, teaching resources and internationalisation, this year's ranking is the largest ever, showcasing 223 institutions from 18 Arabic countries, including 32 new entries.

Saudi King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals is the new leader, followed by King Saud University and Qatar University. Previously first, King Abdulaziz University now ranks fifth.
Egypt has 36 universities listed, followed by Saudi Arabia with 34, and Iraq with 24.

QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter noted the Arab Region's growing academic reputation and emphasised the increased competition in higher education.

QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2024 - Top 20

2024

2023



1

3

King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals

Saudi Arabia

2

4

King Saud University

Saudi Arabia

3

2

Qatar University

Qatar

4

5

American University of Beirut

Lebanon

5

1

King Abdulaziz University

Saudi Arabia

6

6

United Arab Emirates University

UAE

7

7

Khalifa University of Science and Technology

UAE

8

9

American University of Sharjah

UAE

9

10

University of Jordan

Jordan

10

8

Sultan Qaboos University

Oman

11

11

The American University in Cairo

Egypt

12

12

Cairo University

Egypt

=13


Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Qatar

=13

18

Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd university

Saudi Arabia

14

13

Lebanese University

Lebanon

15

15

University of Sharjah

UAE

16

16

Jordan University of Science & Technology

Jordan

17

14

Ain Shams University

Egypt

18

17

Umm Al-Qura University

Saudi Arabia

19

20

Zayed University

UAE

20

19

Applied Science University - Bahrain

Bahrain

Saudi Arabia excels with two top universities, driven by its research and international reputation. Egypt also shines for research quality, with more universities in the region's top 100 for Citations per Paper than any other country and Cairo University standing out for its academic reputation. Baghdad's University is Iraq's best, thanks to its international ties. Jordan boasts a diverse student base, with more universities in the top 100 for International Students than any other country.
The UAE's universities shine in internationalisation, with significant improvements in rankings. Morocco leads in staff expertise, with Université Sultan Moulay Slimane standing out. Qatar's two ranked universities, see Qatar university and new entry Hamad Bin Khalifa University, show exceptional performance in research and resources.

