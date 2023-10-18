QS Quacquarelli Symonds: QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2024 Best Universities in the Arab Region Revealed

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education experts, released the 10th edition of the QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2024. Evaluating institutions based on global recognition, research prowess, teaching resources and internationalisation, this year's ranking is the largest ever, showcasing 223 institutions from 18 Arabic countries, including 32 new entries.
Saudi King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals is the new leader, followed by King Saud University and Qatar University. Previously first, King Abdulaziz University now ranks fifth.
Egypt has 36 universities listed, followed by Saudi Arabia with 34, and Iraq with 24.
QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter noted the Arab Region's growing academic reputation and emphasised the increased competition in higher education.
QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2024 - Top 20
2024
2023
1
3
King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals
Saudi Arabia
2
4
King Saud University
Saudi Arabia
3
2
Qatar University
Qatar
4
5
American University of Beirut
Lebanon
5
1
King Abdulaziz University
Saudi Arabia
6
6
United Arab Emirates University
UAE
7
7
Khalifa University of Science and Technology
UAE
8
9
American University of Sharjah
UAE
9
10
University of Jordan
Jordan
10
8
Sultan Qaboos University
Oman
11
11
The American University in Cairo
Egypt
12
12
Cairo University
Egypt
=13
Hamad Bin Khalifa University
Qatar
=13
18
Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd university
Saudi Arabia
14
13
Lebanese University
Lebanon
15
15
University of Sharjah
UAE
16
16
Jordan University of Science & Technology
Jordan
17
14
Ain Shams University
Egypt
18
17
Umm Al-Qura University
Saudi Arabia
19
20
Zayed University
UAE
20
19
Applied Science University - Bahrain
Bahrain
Saudi Arabia excels with two top universities, driven by its research and international reputation. Egypt also shines for research quality, with more universities in the region's top 100 for Citations per Paper than any other country and Cairo University standing out for its academic reputation. Baghdad's University is Iraq's best, thanks to its international ties. Jordan boasts a diverse student base, with more universities in the top 100 for International Students than any other country.
The UAE's universities shine in internationalisation, with significant improvements in rankings. Morocco leads in staff expertise, with Université Sultan Moulay Slimane standing out. Qatar's two ranked universities, see Qatar university and new entry Hamad Bin Khalifa University, show exceptional performance in research and resources.
