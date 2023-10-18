QS Quacquarelli Symonds: QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2024 Best Universities in the Arab Region Revealed

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education experts, released the 10th edition of the QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2024 . Evaluating institutions based on global recognition, research prowess, teaching resources and internationalisation, this year's ranking is the largest ever, showcasing 223 institutions from 18 Arabic countries, including 32 new entries.

Saudi King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals is the new leader, followed by King Saud University and Qatar University. Previously first, King Abdulaziz University now ranks fifth.

Egypt has 36 universities listed, followed by Saudi Arabia with 34, and Iraq with 24.

QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter noted the Arab Region's growing academic reputation and emphasised the increased competition in higher education.

QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2024 - Top 20 2024 2023



1 3 King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals Saudi Arabia 2 4 King Saud University Saudi Arabia 3 2 Qatar University Qatar 4 5 American University of Beirut Lebanon 5 1 King Abdulaziz University Saudi Arabia 6 6 United Arab Emirates University UAE 7 7 Khalifa University of Science and Technology UAE 8 9 American University of Sharjah UAE 9 10 University of Jordan Jordan 10 8 Sultan Qaboos University Oman 11 11 The American University in Cairo Egypt 12 12 Cairo University Egypt =13

Hamad Bin Khalifa University Qatar =13 18 Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd university Saudi Arabia 14 13 Lebanese University Lebanon 15 15 University of Sharjah UAE 16 16 Jordan University of Science & Technology Jordan 17 14 Ain Shams University Egypt 18 17 Umm Al-Qura University Saudi Arabia 19 20 Zayed University UAE 20 19 Applied Science University - Bahrain Bahrain QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2023 www.TopUniversities.com

Saudi Arabia excels with two top universities, driven by its research and international reputation. Egypt also shines for research quality, with more universities in the region's top 100 for Citations per Paper than any other country and Cairo University standing out for its academic reputation. Baghdad's University is Iraq's best, thanks to its international ties. Jordan boasts a diverse student base, with more universities in the top 100 for International Students than any other country.

The UAE's universities shine in internationalisation, with significant improvements in rankings. Morocco leads in staff expertise, with Université Sultan Moulay Slimane standing out. Qatar's two ranked universities, see Qatar university and new entry Hamad Bin Khalifa University, show exceptional performance in research and resources.

