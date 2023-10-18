Rising Higher: UXReactor Strengthens Leadership Team Amid Securing Fourth Consecutive Inc. 5000 Recognition

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / UXReactor proudly secured its spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year, celebrating its position among America's distinguished 5000 fastest-growing private companies.

UXReactor Inc. 5000 2023

UXReactor gets recognized for the 4th consecutive year

Inc. Magazine's recognition of rapidly expanding enterprises is highly coveted. In this year's edition, UXReactor stands within the top 0.07% of all private American companies.

Being cited in the company of industry stalwarts like Patagonia, Oracle, Zappos, Intuit, and Microsoft-all of whom have earned this distinction in the past-stands as a testament to UXReactor's dedicated team and their unwavering commitment to its mission of helping organizations drive insane business growth through user-centric focus.

Kuldeep Kelkar joins the leadership team.

In alignment with its vision for continuous growth and excellence, UXReactor is thrilled to announce the onboarding of Kuldeep Kelkar as a Senior Partner. He will further mature and spearhead the User Research and Experience Insights practice.

Kuldeep, a seasoned Silicon Valley User Experience leader, brings two decades of rich experience. He has collaborated with both sprightly startups and Fortune 500 powerhouses alike.

Before his association with UXReactor, Kuldeep was at the helm of Professional Services for UserZoom, now part of UserTesting. Over an impressive eight-year span there, he and his dynamic user research team consistently provided top-tier research services, invaluable insights, strategic consultation, and a plethora of workshops to UserZoom's elite Fortune 500 clientele.

Kuldeep was pivotal as the inaugural User Researcher for PayPal. His association with PayPal saw him overseeing global User Research and leading UX Design teams. Furthermore, he also championed the User Experience Design wing for Tata Consultancy Services at their Santa Clara Design Studio. An alumnus of Clemson University, Kuldeep holds a Master's Degree in Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) from its Department of Industrial Engineering.

"Kuldeep's inclusion in the UXReactor leadership team is a significant move. Having known him for over 15 years since our nascent days at PayPal, San Jose, California, I'm excited about the expertise he brings. UXReactor's ethos revolves around user-centric Product Strategy, Insights, and Design. Speedy and precise insights are crucial for businesses of every scale. I am fervently optimistic about Kuldeep elevating our offerings as a Senior Partner," expressed Satyam Kantamneni, Managing Partner and Chief Experience Officer.

Echoing this enthusiasm, Kuldeep Kelkar remarked, "My few weeks at UXReactor have been enlightening. The unparalleled talent pool and the undivided focus on holistic Product Strategy, Insights, and Design are commendable. I'm eager to contribute and enhance user experiences, making a tangible difference one interaction at a time."

User Research & Experience Insights Services

UXReactor's User Research & Experience Insights Services go beyond traditional approaches by combining Rapid Usability Testing with Mixed-Method Research. This multi-faceted methodology garners deep user insights and yields actionable recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making. Ideal for startups and large enterprises, these services are instrumental in creating customer-centric products and strategies that directly contribute to business growth.

Contact Information

Camilo Gomez

Head of Global Operations

cgomez@uxreactor.com

SOURCE: UXReactor

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793955/rising-higher-uxreactor-strengthens-leadership-team-amid-securing-fourth-consecutive-inc-5000-recognition